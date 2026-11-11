Woman arrested in hit-and-run that left Spanish Fork pedestrian in critical condition

A 51-year-old Indianola woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition, Spanish Fork police said.Ma

A 25-year-old man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash. Police obtained home security footage of the incident but are still investigating. A 51-year-old Indianola woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition, Spanish Fork police said.

Maria Del Rocio Morales Ruvalcaba was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Utah County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury, police said. Investigators obtained additional video footage of the vehicle and located the driver, according to officials. The crash happened Nov. 4 at about 5:53 p.m. near 800 East and 300 North in Spanish Fork.

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Police said the man was crossing the road east with three other people and was nearly across when a vehicle traveling north on 800 East struck him. The driver did not stop. Cottonwood Road washed away after heavy Southern Utah rainfall Heavy rains that swept through Southern Utah have made Cottonwood Road in the Paria River District, which econcompasses Kane and Garfield Counties.

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