Woman Arrested for Reckless Brushfire in Angeles National Forest

A 47-year-old woman named Sheila Nartatez was arrested in Los Angeles for starting a small brushfire near Little Tujunga Canyon Road. U.S. Forest Service personnel extinguished the half-acre fire quickly, and the woman is being held on $35,000 bail.

A 47-year-old Los Angeles woman was arrested today, accused of recklessly starting a brushfire in the Angeles National Forest. Sheila Nartatez was arrested at 4:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s inmate information.

U.S. Forest Service Fire Department personnel saw Nartatez walking near a small brush fire on Little Tujunga Canyon Road near mile marker 16, according to the LASD. The firefighters quickly put out the fire, which burned about one-half acre, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station detained Nartatez.

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“Starting a fire recklessly is inherently dangerous, especially during red-flag warnings for high-wind events,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “Strong winds can carry burning embers over long distances, igniting multiple fires and transforming a small fire into an uncontrollable wildfire. Gusting winds, steep terrain and dry conditions can accelerate fire spread, endangering lives, homes, wildlife and surrounding communities.

” “In anticipation of red-flag wind events, Crescenta Valley Station deploys additional units to conduct fire-watch duties in our area of responsibility,” said Capt. Ryan A. Vienna.

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“These units responded, investigated and arrested a woman early this morning who started this fire. I thank the fire department for its quick response, which extinguished a potentially disastrous fire that could have affected all L.A. County residents. ”An investigation was ongoing.

Nartatez was being held in lieu of $35,000 bail at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, according to inmate records.