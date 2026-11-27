Christine Hill, 38, was taken into custody by Okaloosa County deputies after she drove through the main gate at Hurlburt Field in Florida, refused to comply with guards, and claimed to have explosives in her vehicle. She faces multiple felony charges including making a false bomb threat and is being held in county jail while her juvenile child is removed from the scene.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Okaloosa County arrested a woman after they say she breached the main gate at Hurlburt Field Thursday and claimed to have explosives in her car.

Christine Hill, 38, is facing multiple felony charges, including child neglect without great bodily harm, and making a false report of planting a bomb, according to jail records. Hill allegedly breached the Air Force installation’s main gate, parked her vehicle, then refused to respond to guards or to deputies who arrived shortly thereafter, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. She then claimed to have explosives in her car, the OCSO said.

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The sheriff’s office said it deployed multiple resources to help Hurlburt Field Security Forces. Security and deputies were able to remove Hill from her car, and deputies took her into custody without further incident, according to authorities. The OCSO said Hill had a juvenile with her during the incident. Hill is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail.