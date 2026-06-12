Woman and Dogs Survive Bear Attack in Alaska Woods

A woman and her two dogs were attacked by a bear in the woods near Skilak Lake in Alaska. The woman, Lori Price, was out foraging for mushrooms with her dogs, Willis and Chaos, when Chaos ran into a black bear and let out a frightening yelp. Price immediately pulled out her pistol and shot the bear, but it got back up and she had to shoot it a second and third time before the bear finally went down. Despite the bear's repeated attempts to get back up, Price and her dogs were able to escape the scene. The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of bears in the wild and the importance of being prepared and knowing what to do in case of an attack.

A bear attack occurred in the woods near Skilak Lake in Alaska , where Lori Price was out foraging for mushrooms with her two dogs, Willis and Chaos.

Chaos, a German Short Haired Pointer, ran into a black bear and let out a frightening yelp. Price immediately pulled out her pistol and shot the bear, but it got back up and she had to shoot it a second and third time before the bear finally went down. Despite the bear's repeated attempts to get back up, Price and her dogs were able to escape the scene.

Price then called 9-1-1 and attempted to give the dispatcher as many details as possible, but cell reception kept cutting in and out. Eventually, she flagged down a passing driver and told them they had just been attacked and that her dog was mauled. A Homer police officer then arrived and helped administer first aid to Chaos, who was bleeding a lot and had suffered significant blood loss.

Price then drove to Kenai, where she met with veterinary staff who took Chaos into their care. After a few hours, Price received a call from Dr. Patrick at the veterinary clinic, who told her that Chaos was ready to go home and would make a full recovery.

However, when Price took Chaos out of the car at home, she was shocked by the extent of his injuries, which included many bite marks. Despite the severity of the attack, Price is grateful that Chaos is alive and will make a full recovery. The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of bears in the wild and the importance of being prepared and knowing what to do in case of an attack





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