An abandoned truck outside a vacant home in West Philadelphia caught fire, causing neighbors to rush out and help put out a woman's leg.

A neighbor who rushed out of bed to help put out the flames said that her block has seen an uptick in unhoused people congregating to the area.

A fire that destroyed at least six rowhomes in Allentown and two fires in Philadelphia were among the headlines NBC10 was tracking at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Park Frost rushed out of bed at around 10:40 a.m. when she heard someone screaming about a woman on fire outside. Frost said she rushed to put on clothes and went outside to find a truck and a woman's leg on fire.

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"People were trying to pat her out, and since her clothing had a lot of synthetics it was just kind of melting," Frost said. "So, they were on her and they were on fire and people were trying to put it out with their jackets and people were trying to put different fabrics to put out the fire on her.

"According to Frost, the truck that caught fire was parked outside a home at the 600 block of North 40th Street that has been vacant since its longtime owner died more than a year ago. "We have a lot of people out here who are unhoused and who have nowhere else to go," said Frost, who is the block captain for her area. "And, this summer, we've seen a lot more.

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", which was released last month, said that the number of unhoused people was down by 6% overall compared to last year's Point in Time report. The report also found that the number of unhoused people has gone down in Kensington, but has risen in other areas, such as Center City.

Mike Johnson, Director of Development for Philly House, said at the time that the drop of unhoused people in Kensington was due to people moving to other areas where there is less enforcement.

“The decrease in Kensington aligns with additional law enforcement actions in that neighborhood,” said Johnson. “So, it looks like some people are relocating from areas of higher enforcement to areas of lower enforcement. ” While Kensington has seen a decrease in their unhoused population, other parts of the city see an increase. NBC10's Valentina Sanchez has the story.