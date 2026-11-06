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Woman accused of selling fentanyl mixture called 'Grey Death,' leading to man's death

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Woman accused of selling fentanyl mixture called 'Grey Death,' leading to man's death
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A Chambersburg woman is accused of selling a drug mixture that included fentanyl to a man, leading to his death earlier this year.

Jenna Hayden was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and related charges, according to Chambersburg Police Department. A Chambersburg woman is accused of selling a drug mixture that included fentanyl to a man, leading to his death earlier this year.

Jenna Hayden, 37, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and other drug-related charges. According to an affidavit, officers responded to a welfare check at a home in Chambersburg last February. Inside, officers said they found a dead man in his bed. Officers said they found a baggie with a "blueish-gray powdery substance" inside of the home.

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After testing, the substance was determined to contain fentanyl and tramadol, according to the affidavit. Investigators said the victim had been messaging Hayden via Facebook to purchase a substance that she called "Grey Death.

" According to an autopsy report, fentanyl toxicity was determined to be a contributing factor in the victim's death. A urine test also showed the presence of fentanyl and cocaine, according to the affidavit. More than a dozen units were called to the scene of a crash with reported heavy entrapment along Route 322 in Lancaster County, per emergency dispatchers.

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Franklin County fire crews were called to the scene of a "serious" crash early Friday that closed down a stretch of Interstate 81. Pennsylvania State Police say an "active investigation" is underway into a reported semi crash near Camp Hill. A Dauphin County man is facing several charges after the police said he assaulted two people and pointed a gun at a group with kids during a hostage situation.

Penbrook police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman charged with burglary after she reportedly helped someone steal copper plumbing from a home.

CBS21NEWS#304 in United States

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