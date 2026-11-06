Woman accused of selling fentanyl mixture called 'Grey Death,' leading to man's death

A Chambersburg woman is accused of selling a drug mixture that included fentanyl to a man, leading to his death earlier this year.

Jenna Hayden was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and related charges, according to Chambersburg Police Department. A Chambersburg woman is accused of selling a drug mixture that included fentanyl to a man, leading to his death earlier this year.

Jenna Hayden, 37, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and other drug-related charges. According to an affidavit, officers responded to a welfare check at a home in Chambersburg last February. Inside, officers said they found a dead man in his bed. Officers said they found a baggie with a "blueish-gray powdery substance" inside of the home.

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After testing, the substance was determined to contain fentanyl and tramadol, according to the affidavit. Investigators said the victim had been messaging Hayden via Facebook to purchase a substance that she called "Grey Death.

" According to an autopsy report, fentanyl toxicity was determined to be a contributing factor in the victim's death. A urine test also showed the presence of fentanyl and cocaine, according to the affidavit. More than a dozen units were called to the scene of a crash with reported heavy entrapment along Route 322 in Lancaster County, per emergency dispatchers.

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