Woman accused of punching 4-year-old on Brooklyn subway

A 4-year-old boy was punched in the chest by a woman at a Brooklyn subway station after his parents declined her request for money, authorities said.

Police are searching for a woman accused of punching a 4-year-old boy in the chest at a Brooklyn subway station Friday. The incident occurred at the intersection of Euclid and Pitkin avenues in the East New York section of Brooklyn at about 11:35 a.m., according to police.

Authorities said the child was traveling with his parents on a northbound A train when a woman approached the family and asked for money. When the parents declined, the woman punched the boy in the chest. The woman fled the station after the incident. Police described her as a Black woman in her 40s with curly black hair, wearing white slippers and a black T-shirt.

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