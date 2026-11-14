US
Advertisement
20038649

Woman accused of punching 4-year-old on Brooklyn subway

ABC7NY#592 in United States
Woman accused of punching 4-year-old on Brooklyn subway
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

A 4-year-old boy was punched in the chest by a woman at a Brooklyn subway station after his parents declined her request for money, authorities said.

Police are searching for a woman accused of punching a 4-year-old boy in the chest at a Brooklyn subway station Friday. The incident occurred at the intersection of Euclid and Pitkin avenues in the East New York section of Brooklyn at about 11:35 a.m., according to police.

Authorities said the child was traveling with his parents on a northbound A train when a woman approached the family and asked for money. When the parents declined, the woman punched the boy in the chest. The woman fled the station after the incident. Police described her as a Black woman in her 40s with curly black hair, wearing white slippers and a black T-shirt.

Advertisement

Authorities said she also has a tattoo on her forehead. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,Popular baby monitoring company Owlet warns parents after child dies from loose camera cableGirl pleads for cat to be found after Brooklyn building collapse

ABC7NY#592 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on 20038649

See all

Video shows crews rescue pregnant woman from Brooklyn building collapse

Crews pulled a pregnant woman from the rubble of a building collapse in Brooklyn on Wednesday, and CBS News New York caught the incredible moment on camera.

CBSNewYork

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextVideo shows crews rescue pregnant woman from Brooklyn building collapse