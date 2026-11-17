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A woman arrested after police said she grabbed a 13-year-old girl at a Hurricane park had resigned from her job at a mental health practice two days before the incident, the practice told 2News.

A woman arrested after police said she grabbed a 13-year-old girl at a Hurricane park had resigned from her job at a mental health practice two days before the incident, the practice told 2News. Melissa Ohman’s former employer, York Mental Health Evaluations, said she resigned Nov. 12. A spokesperson said the practice had contacted Ohman’s former clients and was arranging continued care.

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Sherri Chavez said her 13-year-old granddaughter was at the park with four friends, waiting to be picked up. Police said Ohman grabbed one of the granddaughter’s friends. Chavez was on her way to pick up the girls when it happened.

“My granddaughter came to me crying,” Chavez said. “And I said, ‘What, you know, what’s wrong? What’s going on? ’ And she said the lady in the car had just freaked out on them.

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”According to an affidavit of probable cause, witnesses told police Ohman got out of her car and approached the girls. The affidavit says Ohman put an arm around one girl, tightly grabbed her wrist and tried to move her toward a nearby car. It says Ohman called the girl by the wrong name. When the girl corrected her, Ohman asked for her real name and became angry.

The girl told police she broke free using all her strength, according to the affidavit. She said she was shaken, had trouble remembering what happened and feared Ohman would take her.

“We were really scared because we had just come to pick them up,” Chavez said. “And it just showed how quickly something could happen. ” The affidavit says Ohman walked back to her car and sat there until officers arrived. It says she admitted putting her arm around the girl and grabbing her wrist but did not admit trying to take her to the car.

Chavez said her family has had time to reflect on what happened and hopes other children know to ask for help.

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“We’ve had time to think as a family. The one thing we want everyone to take from this is not to be nervous about calling 911 — and then call your parents,” she said. The affidavit lists charges of child kidnapping and intentional or knowing child abuse. The responding officer wrote that Ohman appeared to have severe mental health problems and requested that she be held without bail.

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