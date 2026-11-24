Delaware State Police have charged a 36-year-old woman in connection with a fatal shooting of her father at a shopping center parking lot in Bear, Delaware.

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Monday at the Fox Run Shopping Center on the 100 block of Fox Hunt Drive in Bear. Police arrived to find a 56-year-old man from Kennesaw, Georgia, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed the victim, his granddaughter, and the suspect met at the shopping center to exchange items before the victim and his granddaughter returned to Georgia.7-year-old boy found safe after missing for more than a week, Philadelphia police sayShortly after arriving, police say the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots at her father while he was seated in his vehicle.

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The granddaughter was not injured. The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a child. Son of newly elected Florida politician fatally struck by gunfire while camping near river: AuthoritiesAccuWeather: Wind-soaked storm on tap for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia regionPhiladelphia police search for 7-year-old boy after mother's arrest on kidnapping charge