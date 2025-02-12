Woman Accused of Drugging, Robbing, and Leaving a Reporter for Dead

Danette Colbert, with a history of similar accusations, is now facing new charges in the death of Telemundo reporter Adan Manzano. Police are investigating if she drugged and robbed Manzano before leaving him for dead.

Danette Colbert, 48, faces new fraud and theft charges in connection with the death of Telemundo reporter Adan Manzano, 27. Manzano was found dead in Kenner, Louisiana, last week, and police are investigating whether Colbert drugged and robbed him before leaving him for dead. Colbert has a history of similar accusations, including a 2021 case where David Butler, a man visiting New Orleans from out of state, accused her of drugging him, stealing his savings, and leaving him for dead.

In that case, Colbert was convicted of computer fraud, theft, and illegal transmission of monetary funds, but the judge suspended a prison sentence and placed her on probation. Butler believes that if the court had acted more decisively, Manzano might still be alive. Since Colbert's arrest last week, others claiming to be victims or reporting deaths similar to Manzano's have contacted the police department. Police are working with forensic experts and the coroner's office to determine whether additional charges are warranted. Court records reveal Colbert's past legal troubles, including charges of grand larceny and administering a drug to aid in the commission of a felony in Nevada in 2022, which were dismissed after the victims declined to testify. In Louisiana, she pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 and 2017 in cases involving accessing a man's device and stealing over $1,000 and three counts of fraud in a similar case. Butler, who has been monitoring Colbert online since 2021, says he feels relieved that she is finally facing serious consequences for her actions. He hopes that her arrest will bring closure to Manzano's family and prevent further victims from falling prey to her schemes. Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information about Colbert or similar incidents to come forward.





NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COLLABORATIVE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION FRAUD ROBBERY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida man accused of drugging and raping woman, threatening to kill baby in Baldwin CountyGavin Jernigan is being charged with three counts of first degree rape, willful abuse of a child under 18, sodomy and harassment.

Read more »

Woman Accused of Drugging Men Arrested After TV Reporter's Death Near Super BowlDanette Colbert, with a history of drugging men and stealing their credit cards, is accused of being involved in the death of Kansas City Telemundo reporter Adan Manzano in Louisiana. Police found Colbert with Manzano on hotel security footage and discovered his missing credit card was used at multiple stores. Colbert has been charged with property crimes, but the investigation is ongoing and Manzano's cause of death is pending.

Read more »

Woman Accused of Drugging Men Arrested After Journalist Found Dead in New OrleansA Louisiana woman with a history of drugging men and stealing their credit cards was arrested after the death of a TV reporter who was in New Orleans for the Super Bowl. Police are investigating whether the death is a homicide.

Read more »

Woman arrested after Super Bowl reporter Adan Manzano's death, accused of using his credit cardA woman has been arrested following the death of Super Bowl reporter Adan Manzano. Authorities said the woman used his credit card and had his phone at her residence.

Read more »

Trial Begins for Three Men Accused of Drugging and Robbing Gay Men in NYCThree men stand trial in Manhattan accused of a systematic drugging and robbery scheme targeting gay men in New York City. The case, which gained public attention after one victim's death was reported, alleges the defendants used fentanyl and other substances to incapacitate their victims before stealing their money and belongings. Two deaths are attributed to the scheme.

Read more »

Luxury Real Estate Brothers Accused of Drugging and Raping Dozens of WomenTwo brothers, Oren and Alon Alexander, and their older brother Tal, prominent real estate brokers in New York and Miami, have been arrested and charged with sex trafficking. Prosecutors allege they drugged and raped dozens of women over two decades, using their wealth and influence to lure victims.

Read more »