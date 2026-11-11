Woman Accidentally Makes ‘Poop Cake’ for Husband’s Birthday: ‘Holy S--- You’re 40’

“I had this idea to ‘pipe’ the chocolate Oreo frosting onto the homemade ice cream cake,” she said. But it didn’t turn out as she envisioned.

to Googleon Threads of the ice cream cake she made for her husband’s 40th birthday, finished with a sugary topping that looks like something ... far less sweet.

“I had this idea to ‘pipe’ the chocolate Oreo frosting onto the homemade ice cream cake …. but, I fear, I may never stop laughing at the results 😳🤣🫣,” she wrote. “I can see kids across the land requesting ‘The poop cake’ 😂,” someone else commented.

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Katee says she bakes funny or unusual cakes for her family — usually on purpose — and she’s made a version of this ice cream cake many times before.

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“My husband, he loves an ice cream cake,” Katee, who asked to go by her first name to protect her identity, tells TODAY.com. “But I had this idea to top it with this Oreo fudge frosting, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll pipe it on there to make it easier to spread. ’”Her cake’s scatological sprinkles, she notes, were made of chocolate frosting and crushed Oreos, which eventually became spreadable and tasty.

“My husband really liked it, and he laughed at it looking like poop because that was mid-process,” she says. “He saw it then and was like, ‘Uh, are you gonna leave it like that? ’ I was like, ‘No, no, this is just the process. ’”NBCAt 9, He Was Banned From Delta for Pulling a Prank. Now He’s the Voice of Boston’s Logan Airport