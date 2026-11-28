An 80-year-old woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in LeRoy, according to Police Chief Greg Kellogg.

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash on Route 5 in LeRoy that killed an 80-year-old pedestrian Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. LeRoy, N.Y.

— An 80-year-old woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Genesee County Friday morning, according to the LeRoy Police Department. A 20-year-old LeRoy man driving a pickup truck was turning left from North Street onto Route 5 around 10:30 a.m. when he struck the woman, also a LeRoy resident, as she walked north in a crosswalk, police said.

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