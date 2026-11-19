The woman fled her SUV as the train barreled toward it on the tracks, but was still struck when the train pushed her car into her.

by her own SUV in a shocking chain reaction after the car got trapped on railroad tracks – and was run into by a NJ Transit train that catapulted the vehicle into her.

Basheva Frank, 55, drove over a railroad crossing on New Clarkstown Road in Nanuet around 8 a.m., but was boxed in by a vehicle stopped in front of her, the MTA Police DepartmentBasheva Frank, 55, crossed over a railroad on New Clarkstown Road in Nanuet around 8 a.m., but was boxed in by a vehicle stopped in front of her, the MTA Police Department told ABC7. Frank, of Spring Valley, ran out of her trapped SUV before the oncoming Pascack Valley Line Train 1620 from Hoboken to Spring Valley could hit it.

Also read 1 dead after NJ Transit train and car collide on Pascack Valley Line, police say

Cops said the woman ran from the car before the oncoming Pascack Valley Line Train 1620, on its way from Hoboken to Spring Valley, could hit it. First responders found her under the vehicle, and she was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities.

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First responders found Frank under the vehicle, and she was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities. The rail crossing’s warning system was operating properly at the time of the crash, investigators said.