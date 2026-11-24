A woman was stabbed inside a popular Manhattan park in what authorities believe was a random attack Monday evening, cops and sources said. The 26-year-old was near Dinosaur Playground in Riverside…

Cops stand underneath a tree in Riverside Park after the Monday night attack left a woman hospitalized. The victim was taken to Morningside Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

A 26-year-old woman is in stable condition after a nighttime stabbing in Riverside Park, according to authorities. Cops were seen canvassing the area around the park Monday night. The madman took off after the stabbing, according to police. Cops are seen probing a stabbing at 96th Street and Riverside Park near the Dinosaur Playground in Manhattan Monday.

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Cops were seen canvassing the area around the park Monday night. The madman took off after the stabbing, according to police. Cops stand underneath a tree in Riverside Park after the Monday night attack left a woman hospitalized. A 26-year-old woman is in stable condition after a nighttime stabbing in Riverside Park, according to authorities.

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Cops are seen probing a stabbing at 96th Street and Riverside Park near the Dinosaur Playground in Manhattan Monday.