Woman, 101, Who Swims Every Day and Still Drives, Shares Her 4 Longevity Tips

Betty Morris says a positive attitude is everything.

At 101 years old, Betty Morris still makes time for Zumba class every Saturday, even if she has to hold onto a chair while doing it.

The Jackson, Michigan-based“I can’t get along without the Y,” Morris tells TODAY.com.

“Every time anybody asks me why I’ve lived so long, I say, ‘Exercise at the Y.’” Born on May 13, 1925, Morris recently marked her 101st birthday at the Jackson YMCA. Her daughter, Sue Condino, planned a party for her and invited all of the people in Morris’ life.

“She enjoys being around other people,” Condino says. “At church or any gathering, she’s very social and kind of lights up a room. ” Morris’ days are packed with her favorite activities. She starts mornings with a word search, rereading romance novels she has collected since the early ‘90s and heads to the pool whenever she can.

“I have to have a little romance,” she says about her reading habits, laughing. “That’s all the romance I can get in my life. Nobody’s my age anymore! ” Morris’ humor comes easily, and so does her positivity.

She’s long approached life with gratitude and purpose. Ahead, Morris reveals the longevity habits she credits with helping her live past 100, and continue to enjoy every day. Morris has been swimming for about 40 years. She started doing it regularly when she joined a friend who wanted to incorporate water exercise into her routine.

What started in the shallow end of the pool soon became Morris’ favorite activity, and a daily habit.outdoor walks“I go up , and I have to stop at the first hallway and rest a minute, she explains.

“Then I go into the other hallway and rest again. ”Whether she is chatting with fellow swimmers, attending church or remembering the names of nearly everyone she meets, Morris believes being sociable matters. People at the YMCA regularly tell her that she is an inspiration to them, but she says the feeling goes both ways. Her daughter says Morris has an incredible memory for names and makes everyone feel special when she greets them personally.

“She goes up to everyone in the pool to ask their name if she doesn’t know them, and then she really remembers,” Morris’ daughter said. Her family agrees that her optimism stands out. Even when challenges arise, Morris rarely dwells on the negative. Betty Morris remains as social as ever, introducing herself to the people she meets at the pool and making a point to remember their names.

At her age, Morris is not overly strict about food. Yes, she enjoys her fruits and veggies, but she also loves toast slathered with butter and strawberry jam made by her niece. She also still bakes homemade bread every week by using an old Tupperware recipe she has perfected over the years. Amelia Gioia is an editorial intern for TODAY.com based in New York City.

She has an interest in pop culture, entertainment and general news coverage. Amelia is a life-long New Yorker, loves Greek mythology and has run two half marathons. Steven Ryan / NHLI via Getty Images





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