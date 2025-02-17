Wolves Fall to Monsters in Back-to-Back Defeat

The Chicago Wolves lost their fourth straight game, falling 3-2 to the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday. Despite goals from Josiah Slavin and Skyler Brind'Amour, the Wolves couldn't overcome the Monsters' strong second and third period performances.

The Chicago Wolves suffered a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, concluding their three-game homestand at Allstate Arena . Josiah Slavin and Skyler Brind'Amour netted goals for the Wolves, but it wasn't enough to overcome their fourth consecutive loss and second straight defeat against the Monsters. The Wolves initially took the lead in the second period when Slavin scored late. However, the Monsters quickly responded, scoring two goals in just over a minute before the period ended.

Trey Fix-Wolansky opened the scoring for Cleveland, followed by Samuel Knazko's buzzer-beater at the end of the period. Luca Del Bel Belluz extended the Monsters' lead early in the third period. Brind'Amour then answered with a goal for the Wolves, closing the gap to 3-2. Despite their efforts, the Wolves couldn't find the equalizer. Spencer Martin took the loss in goal for Chicago, while Zach Sawchenko earned the victory for Cleveland. This setback leaves the Wolves with a 24-20-2-0 record, while the Monsters improve to 26-14-4-4. The Wolves will host the Milwaukee Admirals on Thursday at Allstate Arena





