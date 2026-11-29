COLUMBUS — Michigan lost to Ohio State 45-0 on Saturday. Not only were the Wolverines shut out against the Buckeyes for the first time since 1962, but it was th

. Not only were the Wolverines shut out against the Buckeyes for the first time since 1962, but it was the most lopsided defeat in the modern era of Michigan football.

And the Wolverines did it against a then-seven-win Ohio State team that was without its starting quarterback. Michigan was unprepared, and the Wolverines' usually good defense was out-schemed by Arthur Smith and Ryan Day. Michigan finished Year 1 under Kyle Whittingham 6-6, and the Wolverines' head coach is "Well, we're 6-6, which is nobody happy about that. And, you know, it's not my place to speculate on speculation," said Whittingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But all I'm concerned with is getting things fixed. I know exactly what needs to be fixed after being in it for a year. And, you know, that's not my concern of what you mentioned. I mean, I'll work as hard as I can work until somebody tells me no more caring.