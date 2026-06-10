Wolverine's healing factor is officially gone, and now the question is: how's he going to survive the perils of the Marvel Universe without it? That's the elevator pitch for Logan's latest storyline; Marvel has been teasing this dramatic turn of events for months, and the plot finally kicks off in the latest issue of Wolverine.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Wolverine #21! Wolverine 's healing factor is officially gone, and now the question is: how's he going to survive the perils of the Marvel Universe without it?

That's the elevator pitch for Logan's latest storyline; Marvel has been teasing this dramatic turn of events for months, and the plot finally kicks off in the latest issue of Wolverine. Here's what to know about Wolverine's new mortal arc and where it is headed.

In Wolverine #21, Logan and Nightcrawler's attempt to grab some rest and relaxation, and a few tropical cocktails, is cut short by the arrival of an old enemy, the Absorbing Man, with a score to settle. A classic X-Men set-up. The ensuing brawl leaves Wolverine black and blue, and bloody, which normally wouldn't be a problem for him. Except he soon realizes something horrifying.

His healing factor isn't working. The usually indestructible hero came into Wolverine #21 already sporting an unusual injury: the claws on his right hand are broken, and taking an especially long time to heal. Things get even more dire when Logan learns his regenerative mutant power seems to be fully depleted.

That means Wolverine will have to survive at least the next few issues following Wolverine #21 without his healing factor, while he tries to figure out what is going on. And readers already know more than he does, thanks to hints Marvel has been dropping.

Wolverine's Healing Factor Fails Him, Setting Up A Dangerous New Character Arc Wolverine #21, Written By Saladin Ahmed; Interior Art By Julius Ohta; Available Now From Marvel Comics Readers who follow monthly comic solicitations already knew Wolverine was going to deal with the loss of his claws, and his healing factor, in the latest arc of his solo book from Marvel Comics. For fans who are less in the loop, it comes as a big surprise at the end of the issue, after Logan and Nightcrawler's scuffle with the Absorbing Man and the Absorbing Man's super-strong spouse.

Wolverine #21 is a strong issue overall. It has great buddy comedy vibes between longtime best friends Logan and Kurt Wagner, a fun cameo by a 60+ year old Marvel villain, and it all builds to a major reveal. Now, the question Marvel wants readers to wonder is will Wolverine survive? Realistically, though, what readers are asking is how is Wolverine going to get his powers back?

And beyond that, it's also worth asking what novel story beats can writer Saladin Ahmed deliver with powerless Wolverine before the plot resolves and his powers return? Because that is going to be the real make-or-break aspect of this Wolverine arc. No, this change to Wolverine isn't permanent. But it could be profound, depending on how the story plays out.

Spoilers ahead for Wolverine #22 and beyond. Marvel Teases A Deeper Mystery Behind Wolverine's Loss Of His Claws & Healing Factor What We Know Ahead Of Wolverine's Next Few Issues The story of mortal Logan continues in Wolverine #22, which drops in June. Here's Marvel's synopsis for the issue: SNAPT! WOLVERINE has been beaten down to the bone literally!

His adamantium claws SHATTERED, their bones SNAPPED down to nubs, this is Wolverine at his most brutalized, most beat-up... but when an animal is backed into a corner, they can be at their most dangerous! Wolverine must fight his way through a gauntlet of enemies for his very survival! Villainous plots turn, and you don't want to miss the ultimate trial...for even if Wolverine can reach his enemies, will he remain a MUTANT?

That says a lot, but gives away little. It does suggest, however, that Marvel is prepared to inflict as much pain on Wolverine as he can handle without his healing factor. Which should make Wolverine #22 a uniquely exciting, action-packed issue. The preview for Wolverine #23, meanwhile, let's slip that the plot is more complicated than Logan just losing his powers.

At least one Marvel villain, Taskmaster, has somehow gained Wolverine's claws and healing factor. Jumping farther ahead, the synopsis for Wolverine #24 teases another big piece of the puzzle: Wolverine's healing is not just gone it's stolen That issue also teases the culprit, a seemingly new Marvel villain, who will be the key resolving this ongoing Wolverine mystery. Wolverine #21 is available now from Marvel Comics. What do you think, Wolverine fans? How do you feel about this mortal Logan plotline





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