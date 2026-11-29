Marvel releases Wolverine Paradise #2 on December 2, 2026. Dan Panosian writes and draws the issue featuring Logan, Dazzler, and Hammerhead in Miami. Learn about the new villain Crucible.

Marvel Comics has officially confirmed that Wolverine Paradise #2 will hit retail shelves on Wednesday, December 2, 2026. This highly anticipated second installment in the series is written and illustrated entirely by Dan Panosian. The release brings Logan to Miami for a chaotic residency alongside Dazzler. Readers can expect intense conflict as the narrative unfolds in the vibrant Florida city.

The plot centers on a violent confrontation between Logan and local criminal elements. Gangsters led by crime boss Hammerhead are actively disrupting Dazzler's nightclub performance. Dazzler utilizes her unique ability to convert sound into light during the show. This spectacle clashes directly with the armed intimidation tactics used by the antagonists. Logan must intervene to protect his companion and restore order to the venue.

Also read Wolverine Solo Series Lacks Direction Amid Nostalgia-Driven Storytelling

A major mystery drives the storyline forward with the introduction of a new adversary. This character is identified only as Crucible within the current promotional materials. The narrative poses critical questions regarding this individual's identity and motives. Fans are left wondering how Crucible will influence the destiny of Wolverine. The tension escalates rapidly as Logan prepares to face this enigmatic threat.

The creative team has rated the comic book Parental Advisory for mature audiences. This classification indicates that the conflict will be both intense and violent. Significant bloodshed is expected before the conclusion of the issue. Dan Panosian ensures the visual storytelling matches the high stakes of the story. The dual role of writer and artist allows for a cohesive and gritty tone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Physical specifications for the standard edition match typical Marvel comic book dimensions. The issue measures 6.64 inches in width by 10.15 inches in height. The thickness is listed at 0.04 inches with a weight of approximately 2 ounces. Retailers receive distribution cartons containing 200 copies of the standard release. The barcode identifier for this specific variant is 75960621351100221.

Collectors have multiple exclusive options available for this December release. A Peach Momoko Momo-Tone Variant edition is priced at 4.99 US dollars. Another option is the Paco Medina 1:25 Variant edition also costing 4.99 US dollars. A James Harren Variant edition is available at the same price point of 4.99 US dollars. All variants share the same Canadian price of 6.25 dollars per copy.

Dan Panosian continues to define the visual style of the Wolverine Paradise series. His work expands the world of Miami for these mutant heroes significantly. The release marks the next chapter in this specific run of the comic book. The combination of action and mystery sets a high bar for future issues. The conflict between performers and criminals remains central to the plot.

Logan uses his adamantium claws to resolve the escalating physical confrontations. The contrast between the musical performance and the criminal violence is stark. Hammerhead attempts to manage the disturbance through direct threats and force. Logan steps in to handle the complaints with his signature ferocity. The situation requires immediate and decisive action from the mutant hero.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mystery surrounding Crucible adds a layer of intrigue to the gangster drama. The new player could change the dynamics of the Miami underworld permanently. Logan must navigate both the physical danger and the unknown threat. The story promises to deliver answers while raising even more questions. Readers will find the resolution satisfying yet open-ended for future arcs.

The publication date of December 2, 2026, is now fixed for global release. Comic shops are preparing stock for the various cover options available. The standard cover by Dan Panosian appeals to general readers and collectors. The variant editions target niche markets and dedicated fan bases. All versions arrive simultaneously to maximize availability and sales potential.

The thematic elements of entertainment versus violence drive the narrative forward. Dazzler represents creativity and light amidst the darkness of organized crime. Logan embodies raw power and protection in a chaotic environment. The interplay between these characters creates a dynamic and engaging story. The setting of Miami provides a colorful backdrop for the action.

Retailers should note the specific ISBN numbers for inventory management. The standard edition uses the barcode 75960621351100221. Collectors should look for the distinct labels on each variant cover. The pricing structure remains consistent across all three special editions. This uniformity simplifies the purchasing process for consumers worldwide.