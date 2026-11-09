Wolverine Goes Feral in Marvel Comics Issue 29

Wolverine loses control after a wine auction hosted by Solem, transforming into a beast. Discover the details in Marvel Comics Issue 29 by Saladin Ahmed and Julius Ohta.

Wolverine has faced significant personal and physical trials in his recent solo comic series. The character lost part of his adamantium skeleton and his healing factor, requiring intense effort to regain them. Just as he recovered both attributes and returned to full strength, he encountered a new and dangerous predicament. This latest crisis strangely mirrors his most famous historical event where he lost his adamantium. His healing factor had previously stopped working, making him vulnerable and worrying his allies. He also lost the adamantium claws on his right hand. He was able to recoat his bone claws on his own volition and return to full strength before this fight ended with him reverting to his most controversial form.

Wolverine Battles Solem At Wine Auction

Wolverine Issue 29, published in 2026, features artwork by Julius Ohta and writing by Saladin Ahmed. The story centers on Wolverine facing off with a mutant from Arakko named Solem. Solem demanded that the X-Men hero work for him. Solem is an Arakkii mutant with adamantium skin and hundreds of years of fighting experience. He took an entire upper floor hostage. Solem stated he would kill everyone on that floor if his demands were not met. The incident appeared to be a complex ambush, but it had a different purpose.

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Solem's only goal was to bid on the world's most coveted bottle of wine. This was the last existing bottle of a centuries-old vintage. The situation seemed almost silly to involve Wolverine in. However, there was a deeper endgame. Solem was bidding on the bottle of wine against two mafia heads. The Rose and Madame Masque were both present at the auction. They were accompanied by their Maggia security forces. Wolverine was present to manage the situation and protect the hostages.

Wine Bottle Destruction Triggers Transformation

Wolverine smelled the wine and confirmed that it was authentic. He verified its authenticity based on the time period. He realized that the wine was even older than he was. This led to the bidding process. When The Rose and Madame Masque began bidding against each other, they decided to stop the auction. They started fighting instead. These two villains wanted the bottle of wine. They would do anything to get it. Wolverine was there to ensure no innocents were injured. He aimed to save the hostages Solem had on the top floor.

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Wolverine succeeded in his rescue mission. He then broke the bottle of wine. He did this so no one could have it. Solem was angry because he wanted to drink it. The Rose and Madame Masque felt their time was wasted. Everyone eventually left the scene. After the wine was destroyed, Wolverine began to feel dizzy. There was something in the wine that he sniffed. It was infecting him with something unknown.

Wolverine Enters Beast Mode Transformation

The infection was not explained in this issue. Wolverine realized the wine was changing him. Then it happened. He began to morph. On the last page, Wolverine had changed into some sort of beast. Wolverine had gone feral. This transformation recalls the time when Magneto ripped out his adamantium. His healing factor glitched out when it went into overdrive to keep him alive. He ended up changing into a less human-looking character later. This occurred when Genesis tried to rebond the adamantium. He began to lose his ability to maintain control. He already left the X-Men when he lost his adamantium. After he went feral, he went into seclusion. He stayed there until he was able to finally get things under control again.

This latest transformation seems worse than previous instances. Instead of becoming the more feral-looking Wolverine, he entered what the issue teased as Beast Mode. He looked almost like a giant wolf creature on the final panel. He had giant fanged teeth and long claws. Fur was coming out everywhere on his body. The solicitations for the next issue tease that this is the moment when Wolverine's feral side fully emerges. It makes sense that Solem might be responsible. This is based on his reaction when Wolverine destroyed the bottle. The contents of that bottle might have been the only clue left to figure out what transformed him. All evidence is now destroyed.

Future Impact On Wolverine And Allies

Whether he can keep control of his rage or not is the big question. The last time that Wolverine went feral, he worried he would hurt his own allies and friends. He just changed in a hotel. This new situation puts innocent people in danger. The series is already touted as having a Parental Advisory rating. This suggests this is the Wolverine feral transformation that many fans have been waiting to see. The story raises serious questions about his safety and the safety of others.