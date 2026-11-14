Wolverine and Deadpool Actors Credit Confirm Involvement in New Marvel Film

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds receive writer credits for additional literary material in the upcoming MCU project, raising hopes for mutant character returns.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have officially confirmed their involvement in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film through a recent social media update. The two actors posted an Instagram story revealing that they have been credited with contributing literary material to the production. This development has energized fans who have been speculating about the future of the iconic characters Wolverine and Deadpool within the broader superhero franchise.

Writer Credit Details Revealed

Jackman shared the news on Instagram, stating that he and Reynolds are listed among the contributors of additional literary material. While this designation does not classify them as official scriptwriters, it serves as tangible proof that both stars played a role in shaping the narrative or dialogue of the film. The credit list also includes Stephen McFeely, Zak Penn, Eric Pearson, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Jeff Loveness, and Andrew Lanham. Reynolds and Jackman are among this distinguished group of creative contributors.

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Ryan Reynolds Writing History

Reynolds receiving a credit for literary contributions is not entirely surprising given his previous involvement in the franchise. He co-wrote the scripts for both previous Deadpool films, establishing a history of creative input beyond his acting roles. His participation in the writing process has been a consistent element of the character's development in previous installments. This experience likely made him a natural choice to provide notes or suggestions for the current project.

Jackman First Time Writer

Hugh Jackman's credit marks a significant first in his nearly 25-year career as Wolverine. This is the first time he has ever received a writer's credit of any kind during his long tenure with the character. The move signals a deeper level of engagement with the material than usual for the actor. It suggests that Jackman may have been more involved in the creative discussions or script revisions than previously publicly known.

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Hopes for Character Returns

Despite the confirmation of their writing roles, the primary question remains whether the actors will appear on screen as their famous characters. No official confirmation of their acting roles has been released, and they are among the few main characters not yet slated to return. This lack of confirmation has left fans scratching their heads regarding the extent of their participation. A trailer appearance or explicit statement would be required to fully satisfy fan curiosity.

Marketing and Future Impact

Both actors have actively helped with the film's marketing efforts, keeping public interest high. Reynolds attended Disney's D23 Expo wearing a variation of Deadpool's costume. He jokingly asked where his role was and inquired if there were any last-minute additions after learning filming had wrapped. The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, a powerhouse directing duo with a strong track record. The confirmed cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson among others. The successful adaptation of the X-Men franchise is seen as crucial for the studio's future plans. Fans will likely have to wait for the film's actual release to see if the dynamic duo returns to the screen.