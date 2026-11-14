“So fitness has been and continues to be used to determine who is hardworking and who is lazy — that’s racialized,” Purkiss whined in a clip shared online. Notably, NPR cut “that’s racialized” from…

Ava Purkiss, a women’s and gender studies teacher, made the stunning assertion to NPR’s Gene Demby during an episode of the “Code Switch” podcast, where she suggested that working out — one of the pillars of a healthy lifestyle — can lead toUniversity of Michigan “When the state or a powerful institution or a powerful person is pushing fitness, it can seem harmless.

It can seem anodyne. It can seem maybe even, like, a positive good. ” “So fitness has been and continues to be used to determine who is hardworking and who is lazy — that’s racialized,” Purkiss whined in a Purkiss continued on her tangent: “who has self-restraint and who is greedy and insatiable, who can contribute to the national progress through sacrifice of their body and who takes from the nation by getting fat off the government.

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” “So when we use fitness as a proxy to do that sort of separation, it can be a tool of soft fascism, maybe even actual fascism,” the accredited PhD groused. Both Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have been outspoken in pushing American to get in shape and shed those extra pounds.

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“That woman supposedly earned a Ph. D from an accredited institution of learning. Let that sink in, this is what passes as intelligence in institutes of ‘higher learning,’” one X user wrote. Purkiss is also the author of the 2023 book “Fit Citizens: A History of Black Women’s Exercise from Post-Reconstruction to Postwar America.

” The University of Michigan’s football team has apparently given institutional backing to Purkiss’ premise, after the Wolverines were embarrassed by their in-state rivals, Michigan State, 15-6 last Saturday.