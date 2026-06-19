Wofford Terriers Basketball Coach Grieves Over Lost Baby Daughter

The title explains the main content of the news, which is about the Wofford Terriers Basketball Coach who is grieving over the death of his daughter. It involves the loss, expressions of grief, and societal consensus over the daughter's special characteristics/personality. The news also talks about tributes and memorials, helping others and organizing events like a 'ward walk' dedicated to her. The overall content of the news follows these areas specifically, and does not deviate from them to stray into broader news analysis or deep dives into the personalities mentioned.

We are sad to share that our baby girl is no longer with us. I'm not sure how we live life without her. She was so special in a million different ways.

Our hearts are hurting and I don't think it'll ever stop. While a cause of death was not announced, the Wofford Terriers Men's Basketball assistant coach previously asked for prayers for his daughter. Hollywood mourned the deaths of some of its most legendary stars in 2026. The year started off with Broadway performer and influencer Bret Hanna-Shuford's death at age 46.

At the end of the month, comedy acting icon Catherine O'Hara died at age 71. In February, Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek died at age 49. I was a girl dad and would do anything I could to protect her, love her, and make sure she has anything she needs. She brought joy to so many people and was loved by everyone that met her.

According to Jeremiah, Amelia loved going to basketball games to cheer on her dad's team and always danced to the game's music. She recently became a big sister to their youngest child, 1-month-old Jake.

'Millie' will always be with us and I will do all that I can to keep her memory lasting forever. Rest Baby Girl. We are proud of you. Daddy loves you forever.

Athletes with an aesthetic! NBA players know how to command attention on and off the court. While fans adore seeing their favorite players dressed in vibrant jerseys and matching shorts, nothing beats basking in their personal style. One of the most stylish studs is Oklahoma City Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Canada native is known for his dapper outfits both on and off the court. The parents also vowed to turn their pain into purpose by helping others in need suggesting that they might organize an event like a 'ward walk' on some date in the future. 'DWTS' Reveals 4th Celeb Cast Member Joining for Season 3





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Family Mourns Loss of Assistant Coach's Daughter; Parents Vow to Honor Her MemoryJeremiah, an assistant coach for the Wofford Terriers men's basketball team, and his wife Brooke are grieving the loss of their two-year-old daughter Millie. The parents shared heartfelt tributes, remembering her joy and love for basketball and her new role as a big sister. They plan to honor her by helping other families and will hold an 'honor walk' event.

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