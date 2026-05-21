WNBA Team Probably Avoided Fine by Not Including Player on Injury Report

The news discusses an incident where a WNBA team, Fever, did not include a player named Clark on their initial injury report. Clark was initially not listed on the team's injury report due to a back issue, which made the team later decide not to include her in the game.

WNBA league representatives had no comment Thursday morning when asked if the Fever would be investigated for their injury reporting this week.against the Portland Fire because of a sore back.

She had not previously been listed on the injury report. Fever coach Stephanie White said that Clark had not participated in practice the day before and had instead received treatment. The guard then woke up on Wednesday 'with some stiffness and soreness,' White said, and the Fever decided that she would not play in the game that night.

WNBA teams are required to report 'information concerning player injuries, illnesses, other medical conditions, or rest' by 5 p.m. the day before a game. Teams can be fined if they do not do so. If a player's chances of participating in a game may be affected 'for any reason,' they should be listed on the injury report with a status designation, according to league policy. Players who may or may not play can be designated as 'probable' or 'questionable.

' Teams are supposed to issue an update if anything changes after the initial report. As with all things surrounding Clark, the spotlight is exceptionally bright here, which means exceptional attention and exceptional scrutiny. Clark missed the majority of last season with a variety of soft-tissue injuries.

She was spotted with a wrap on her lower back during this preseason this year and has spoken about getting her back adjusted, including during the regular season opener against the Wings, when she briefly left the floor to address the issue. An early report from Scott Agness of the Fieldhouse Files described Clark sitting on Wednesday as 'She's healthy, we're not managing anything,' White told reporters. Why wasn't she on the injury report?

'Not everyone that doesn't practice or gets a pro day is on the IR,' the coach said. The Fever play next on Friday at home against the Valkyries





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WNBA ESPN Fever Portland Fire Injury Report Clinic Rest Agreed Upon Medicine Clark Caused Soreness

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