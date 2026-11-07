WNBA Star Cameron Brink Shares Wedding Dress Emotions and Engagement Story

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink opens up about her dream wedding dress, her engagement to Ben Felter, and why she is emotional about sharing the moment with her mother.

WNBA star Cameron Brink is preparing for a significant personal milestone as she plans her wedding day with her fiancé, Ben Felter. The 24-year-old Los Angeles Sparks forward recently shared exclusive details about her wedding attire, describing the search for the perfect dress as a dream process that has brought her and her mother to tears. Brink emphasized the emotional weight of the moment, noting that she and her mother both get emotional every time they try on the gown.

Wedding Dress Selection and Emotional Preparation

Brink highlighted the special nature of sharing this journey with her mother. She stated that navigating the world as a tall woman can present unique challenges, but she feels surrounded by amazing people who make her feel beautiful and seen. This support system has been crucial in her confidence leading up to the big day. The athlete expressed hope that her family, friends, and loved ones will experience the event as one big love fest, admitting she anticipates crying throughout the ceremony.

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The Romantic Origin Story with Ben Felter

The relationship between Brink and Felter began in March 2021 after Felter decided to reach out via email rather than sending a direct message. The former Stanford rowing team member wrote to his future fiancée, explaining that he found direct messages creepy. He provided his phone number in the email, initiating a connection that has lasted for over three years. Brink and Felter, who is also 24, are both alumni of Stanford University.

Proposal Details and Relationship Timeline

Brink confirmed that Felter proposed in September 2024 at the Shangri-La Paris Hotel in France. The proposal took place after Brink walked in a Balenciaga outfit, adding a touch of high fashion to the romantic setting. The couple shares a close bond, with Brink noting that they are both Capricorns and that she is six days older than her fiancé. She described them as two big goofballs who are silly together, highlighting their similar yet different personalities.

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Personal Style and Off-Court Interests

Beyond her engagement, Brink remains active in the sports community and shares her personal style with fans. She recently discussed her pregame tunnel outfit ahead of a Los Angeles Sparks game against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, May 28. Brink revealed that tennis professional Coco Gauff influenced her look, showing her appreciation for other elite athletes. She also partnered with Optimum Nutrition to promote their new 30G Ultra-Filtered Milk Protein Shake + Fiber, blending her athletic career with brand collaborations.

Future Plans and Public Appearances

As she continues her professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Sparks, Brink remains focused on her upcoming wedding. She has expressed excitement about showcasing her off-court skills when she walks down the aisle. The athlete also weighed in on a recent question about posing for Playboy, stating she might consider it but gave a shout-out to her good friend Kysre Gondrezick. Brink's transparency about her life both on and off the court continues to resonate with fans and the broader sports community.