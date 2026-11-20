Caitlin Clark told the 'New Heights' podcast that Notre Dame recruited her, and she secretly attended their game against Miami earlier this month.

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During an appearance this week on Jason Kelce andThis page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Clark is such a staunch Fighting Irish supporter, that she admitted she wore a disguise to go see Notre Dame play Miami earlier this month.

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Notre Dame defeated Miami, then the No. 1 team in the nation, 31-24 in a game that was marked by late-game controversy. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is defended by Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson during the third quarter of Game 1 of the first-round series in the WNBA Playoffs at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. , on Sept. 27, 2026. The Aces defeated the Fever 102-85.

"I had on like a hat and sunglasses, and I was actually in the second to last row of like the normal bowl, like normal seats. Yeah, nobody knew, I mean some people knew," Clark said.

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"People around me knew, but like the thing that's like the fun part about football in the fall is like just actually like being in the environment and like the experience of college football is so fun ... Tailgated a little bit. Jason Sudeikis was the guest picker that week. He was hanging out with us.

He's a big, big Chiefs fan himself, so he's a great guy.

"women's basketball team also recruited Clark as she was preparing to take the leap from high school to the college level. "I try to make it to, like, one Notre Dame game a year. I grew up a Notre Dame fan. I wanted to go to Notre Dame," she noted.

"They recruited me. It was between Notre Dame and Iowa, and then I picked Iowa. But Notre Dame is just so cool – the history of everything. And then a night game, you're playing the number one team in the country.

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" Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Luke Talich celebrates after intercepting the ball during the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 7, 2026, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Clark also made a surprise appearance at Penn’s men’s basketball game against Illinois in Champaign on Nov. 5. Fran McCaffery, the father of Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, is in his second season as Penn's head coach.

Many of the Illinois players did not realize Clark was in attendance until after the game, prompting a jaw-dropping reaction from Quentin Coleman.

"Wait, Caitlin was in the building? "College GameDay Caitlin Clark's return to Iowa for"College GameDay" drew record October ratings, but two podcast hosts questioned her appearance with Pat McAfee.