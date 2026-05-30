Sophie Cunningham's BBQ Baddie top sparks brand deal speculation, plus coaching woes with 14U baseball and an AI-fueled near-lawsuit in Screencaps.

A comedy prophecy finally comes true, and it turns out you're not allowed to eat McNuggets on roller coastersFive artists President Donald Trump should call to perform at Freedom 250 concert this summerHannah Leiner could end up being the next big star of the golf influencing world, big Vegas win & MEAT!

Illinois man's Memorial Day weekend in Key West was derailed after he went bar hopping in a stolen police car Burning Man's Orgy Dome asks for help to recover from last year's pounding so it can be erected once again Reality star rips Lisa Rinna, defends Spencer Pratt and drops political bombshell: Trump-style pivot?

Jena Sims puts in work, sea lion launches itself into a canoe, and they don't build statues like they used to Siblings catch their partners sleeping together, a corrections employee love story & unhinged non-negotiablesBone-chilling preview released for Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated UFO movie 'Disclosure Day' Daniel Jones, girlfriend Nicole Elattrache are the newest NFL power couple, pitcher pukes, plus a Ueck mural Jim Harbaugh, confirmed lover of love, was happy Justin Herbert took time off in Europe with Madison Beer Man took a trip to a Myrtle Beach grocery store, gets beaten with metal bat confronting wife's boyfriend Punk rock Dachsund goes rogue, Yeti cup vs lava, and was the sci-fi horror classic 'Alien' a cautionary tale?

Thong-wearing elderly man didn’t do himself any favors by telling an officer to 'jump rope for me, baby doll'Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna rocks rifle in viral tweet featuring beautiful sceneryAnalyzing how Iran's 'shadow oil network' evades US sanctionsFox News Highlights - May 29th, 2026Clay Travis: Democratic policies have ruined much of what makes Los Angeles fantasticIt's Saturday morning, the sun is shining bright, there's a breeze off Lake Erie, which is going to keep temps around 70 degrees, I have a dumpster in the driveway ready for an old swing set, but first, it's time for Saturdayto work last night — she plays in the WNBA in case you just woke up in a 3-4 year coma — proclaiming to be a"BBQ Baddie," across her top, which is quite the statement piece.

Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever arrives at Wintrust Arena in Chicago before the game against the Chicago Sky on July 27, 2025. In 2025, Cunningham made headlines when she showed up to work wearing a"Hot girls eat Arby's" crop top that turned into an Arby's marketing deal. This latest fashion choice from the Columbia, Missouri, native has me wondering: Is she about to sign a deal with Traeger, perhaps Weber?

SOPHIE CUNINGHAM HAS HEADS SPINNING WITH HER PREGAME OUTFIT, COLBERT'S FINAL JAB & LESSONS FROM KYLE BUSCH Moving along...guys, I'm in a very tough spot with my 14U rec baseball team and lack of effort, specifically on defense. Errors are going to happen. I get it. I've been coaching these kids long enough to understand that.

What has never been a glaring issue from past teams I've coached is lack of effortto baseballs, lack of effort being aggressive in outfield defense tracking down balls and even getting the kids to dive for a ball. I'm not asking them to dive and separate a clavicle, I'm just talking perhaps a sliding attempt. Or simply going full sprint to a baseball.

I even have kids coasting into second base on passed balls where the catchers are good enough to throw them out from the backstop. I have kids taking massive leads at third where I'm in the coaching box who turn their backs to the catcher upon returning to third who nearly get thrown out. I've lost count of how many times I've warned these kids that the 14U catchers can make that throw.

Have you guys found it's hard to communicate with junior high boys? One of you has to be a psychologist. I've tried to make everything as simple as humanly possible so I don't overload them with too much information. The steal sign hasn't changed from day one.

We're six games in. Guess what the boys had trouble remembering last night? Yep, I had two who couldn't understand the steal sign. I get that the boys don't have a deep passion for baseball.

They don't even watch it in their spare time. How do you motivate one's effort level in this situation I'm in. I constantly praise high effort levels, but as a whole, we are getting out-hustled on a regular basis. I know this –– I need a break.

We play 10 games in June. At this point, I'm holding on for dear life. , the warranty and the pride my father has in me for buying what he considers to be the best money can buy. But, I also have Ryobi blowers because they're cheap and they refuse to break.

If I take a Ryobi blower to the golf course in the fall and forget it in a cart, I can sleep that night. If I leave a Stihl blower, I'm going to beat my head against the wall. I want this guy on my garage/patio beer team That unit would be Braden Benton, who is listed at 5 feet 10 and 230 pounds. I think that might be generous, but I'm not here to bang on the guy.

He just went deep in the NCAA Regionals against Texas A&M. I'm not going to call you a moron for not liking Olipop soda. I don't judge. Some say it is an acquired taste, but that usually means your taste buds have just died rather than adjusted. Personally, I love the grape flavor and my 4 year-old grandson tells me that he too only wants grape as the rest are"yucky.

" We could swig the grape flavor all day, but it's hard to find just the grape without getting saddled with all the other mid-level flavors. Anyway, thanks for bringing this topic into the national conversation. We need more of these discussions to bring us all together. Try Zevia.

Sweetened with stevia and nothing artificial. They make a good cola, a very good ginger ale, and a decent black cherry. They make a Dr. Pepper-like flavor called"Dr. Zevia.

" It's OK, but it's not a substitute for the real Dr. P. They also make one or two varieties of root beer, but I'm not a big fan of root beer so I haven't tried it. There are also a few other flavors that might tickle your fancy. I drink no other brand of soda now. I stick mostly to the cola and black cherry.

READ THIS EMAIL, especially if you own a business. This might actually help you save some serious legal fees.

Disclaimer: the following IS NOT LEGAL ADVICE, but you might want to have this in the back of your head. Hey Joe! Would like to throw another AI log onto the fire: I own an HVAC company, and a customer reached out about a potential leak in a brand-new system we installed.

She said the system was leaking refrigerant into her ducts and causing a"chemical smell" that was causing medical issues to her and her husband, but it was only happening at nighttime. We had techs out three different times testing the system for a leak, and found nothing.

Then, after threatening us with a lawsuit, one of my partners went to her house, evacuated the entire system, recharged it, and still found no leaks. Turns out she had asked AI about the smell, and AI said it was"most likely" a refrigerant leak. We even had to speak to the AI company she used to relay that this was not a correct assumption, given the factors she had told them.

We are a small family-owned company, so this was a might bit scary for us. Fortunately, the evidence won out in the end, and we were okay, but it's still frightening to think we could have been sued over an AI response. Thank you, and keep up the good work!

– Voiceover Mike emails: I'm with you on throwing dog poop away in someone else's trash: if it's on the curb and it's trash day, and the truck hasn't come by yet, it's not a problem. Walking up the driveway to toss it in someone's can? Nope. Also, the reason I think most of us read Screencaps is because it's not big"J" journalism.

I'm not saying you'd have a problem producing the big"J" stuff, I've read it. It's more like putting a spotlight on some of the crazy crap out in the world. Taking pride in your family, yard, and friends. I'd say most readers of this column would love to share a patio beer and play a round of golf with you.

Your observation on my journalistic approach is right, Mike. If pressed, or if I need to put food on the table, I could produce Big J work. But that's not my bread and butter. You'll notice I've been a little more buttoned up on when doing the travel baseball reports where I'm calling sheriff's offices asking for comments.

That's where we have real-world implications at play. I need to be personally careful and professionally careful in those spots, but I'm not going to play in that sandbox very long. Just started reading stuff on OutKick a while back, and really can't get my day officially started without checking in on ScreenCaps. SUPER well done, love it all, and by the way - F--K SARA!

Not a 'real' journalist? As others pointed out, 'real' journalism, pretty much since it started, has had COLUMNISTS!!! Dumb people like that just need to go back to their Woke s--t and leave us real Americans alone. So tired of the 20/80 - 10/90 crowd.

But whatever - as long as that commie in Hong Kong is funding Chinese propaganda influenced rallies, protests, and such, stupid people - especially those with TDS - are gonna run their mouths like they're superior to all of us uneducated hicks. FYI - I'm in East Peoria, Illinois, so having listened to the crap that Pritzker, Johnson, and all the rest of the woke f--ks that run our once proud state for several years, I'm pretty much used to it - but that in no way means I think it's right.

And don't get me started on the debacle with the Bears - if they go to Indiana, which looks like a very strong possibility, it'll be 100% on Pritzker. Of course he'll continue to be governor as long as the dead folks in Cook County keep voting, but that's a story for another day.

First, I don't want Jim to think I'm censoring him. This post cannot go live with full-bore profanity. It literally won't publish! It's OK, Jim, I can modify so the initial intent is understood.

I love how Jim just let it fly. It's beautiful. GREG GUTFELD: LIBERAL MEDIA, COMEDIANS TOLD THE BIGGEST LIE IN THE HISTORY OF PRESIDENTIAL POLITICS Take that, Sara. Who told the world about Wendy's meth addicts absolutely KILLING a multi-billion-dollar fast-food giant YEARS ago?

Who sang the praises ofI'm an observationist, as are all of you, who is simply documenting daily life in a way that Sara and people like her just aren't used to seeing. Remember: I've always zigged when the Internet zagged. It's how I stay employed. It's worked so far.

As I close down another week of Screencaps, I just want to say how thankful I am to all of you who take your time each and every single day to start your day with this column. I don't take it for granted for a second. Even through all the refreshes, the pop-up ads that have haunted me for 15 years and Instagram model photos that won't load, you guys stick with me.

Waking up six-days-a-week to do this isn't a job. It's therapy. I think it's actually therapy for most of us. And with that, I'm about to go to work throwing a play set into a dumpster that's in my driveway. No days off. Let's go get after another day of life.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Kids Fast Food Food Lifestyle Outkick Culture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EDM and melodic metal? That's what Signs of Tranquility is all aboutThe Denver band plays Moe's Original BBQ on Friday, May 29, before heading on tour.

Read more »

The Dish: Elevated farm-to-table BBQ spread with Carson KressleyIn today's edition of The Dish, we're adding elevated farm-to-table flair to your outdoor entertaining.

Read more »

Nithya Raman roasted by community group with ‘No BBQ’ flyers in her own backyardNew anti-Raman flyers are appearing across Silver Lake, targeting the mayoral candidate’s homelessness record and reviving controversy over her recent comments about a staged homeless encampm…

Read more »

Popular North Bay BBQ restaurant feeling heat from neighbors over 'excessive' smoke claimsIn the North Bay, a barbecue battle is heating up in Sonoma County, where a popular restaurant is under fire from neighbors and the city; they say the eatery is generating too much smoke and discomfort for residents.

Read more »