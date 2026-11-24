She talked with Maxim about being 'sassy' on the court and her thoughts on 'a husband and kids and whatnot.'

, speaking out inside the Nov/Dec issue about everything from her newfound fame to her hopes for a future family.

“I have a very high standard for my future husband. He’ll be someone who is Christ-centered and can lead me in my walk with Jesus,” said Cunningham, who poses topless (drawing someCaitlin Clark Fans Say Parents Should Step in to Defend Her: 'Where's Her Father At?

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' She continued, “Someone who’s friendly, confident, and secure. Someone who is taller than me and athletic and just a good human with similar morals and values. With what I do for a living, I have to have someone who’s confident, secure, and able to kind of shoot the shit a little bit because that’s who I am. I don’t live a typical lifestyle.

”“I hope one day to kind of have more of a traditional lifestyle of being in one spot, having a husband and kids and whatnot. But I prayed for this life, and I’m still having fun with it. But when it comes to a guy, I want someone who could push me in my faith, someone who is loyal, and someone who also loves every little piece of me.

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”In high school, she shared, she played soccer and volleyball and even a couple of games of football when she was asked to fill in for the injured kicker.

“Regardless of the sport, my goal was to always become a professional athlete, and that’s what I set my mind to from a young age,” she said. “You know how some people are really good at art, music, or school, and they just have that natural sense? Being an elite athlete is what came natural to me from a very young age.

” When asked about the meme-inspiring pointing incident — when Cunningham silently outstretched her arm and pointed her finger at Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner for nearly half a minute after a rough play that resulted in a technical foul for Caitlin Clark — she said, “I’m just sassy sometimes,” and, “I know how to get in people’s heads. ” She was “just messing around,” she added, but when Bonner said ,“Don’t point at me,” Cunningham said, “I was like, ‘Oh, shouldn’t have said that.

’ And that’s when I just held it. She was just going ballistic, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is fun. ’” (Cunningham’s antics have prompted some to call her a “ After her big year, says the 30-year-old, she has security, and “can’t really go anywhere without being approached.

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” She also said she gets props for the comments she’d madeabout transgender athletes — that she wanted to “protect young girls in the locker room” and that “they shouldn’t have to go against biological men. ” She later doubled down on her beliefs, saying they reflected “common sense. ”“I can’t go anywhere anymore without people saying, ‘Thank you for sticking up for women. Thank you for sticking up for girls.

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