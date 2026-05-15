WNBA's Physical Play Crackdown: Frustration and Adjustments

The WNBA's attempt to control physical play this season has led to increased foul calls and frustration among some players, coaches, and fans. The league's average of 42.1 foul calls in the first 18 games is higher than the previous year's average. The quality of officiating has been under scrutiny, with Commissioner Cathy Engelbert vowing to address the problem. The WNBA has made investments in referee development, but some argue that there has been an overcorrection.

The WNBA 's attempt to crack down on physical play this season has sparked frustration among some players, coaches, and fans in the first week of action.

The league's average of 42.1 foul calls in the first 18 games of the 2026 season is higher than the previous year's average of 40.7 foul calls across 14 games. Eleven games have recorded more than 40 fouls, and five games exceeded 50. The quality of officiating has been under scrutiny, with Commissioner Cathy Engelbert vowing to address the problem. The WNBA has made investments in referee development, including promoting Eric Brewton to a WNBA Referee Performance and Development Advisor.

The league also created a portal for referee feedback and video examples. However, some players and fans argue that there has been an overcorrection, leading to unnecessary fouls and disrupting the game's flow





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WNBA Physical Play Foul Calls Referees Investments Adjustments

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