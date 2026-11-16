WNBA Mock Draft 2027: Top Prospects for Expansion Teams and Contenders

An authoritative look at top college basketball prospects like Watkins and Booker targeting WNBA expansion teams including Toronto and the revived Sun in 2027.

The 2027 WNBA draft presents a pivotal moment for expanding franchises and struggling teams seeking immediate roster transformation. With the Toronto Tempo finishing last in the league last season and the Connecticut Sun returning as a revived entity, the pressure is on to secure top-tier talent. Experts are currently projecting a mock draft that highlights elite college players capable of reshaping competitive landscapes across the league.

Alaina Watkins Targets Toronto Tempo

Alaina Watkins represents the premier prospect for the 2027 WNBA draft, specifically fitting the needs of the Toronto Tempo. Watkins finished as the national player of the year during her sophomore campaign before missing the entire 2025-26 college season due to a knee injury sustained in the 2025 NCAA tournament. Despite the absence, she has demonstrated elite performance this season, averaging 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.3 steals per game.

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Her recent performance includes 25 points in a narrow loss to No. 1 South Carolina, proving that the March 2025 injury has not diminished her impact. Although she is only in her third college season, age-based eligibility rules allow her to enter the draft early. The Tempo, who finished 11-33 last season and ranked last in defensive rating, desperately need a franchise-changing guard to complement existing star Marina Mabrey.

Texas Booker and Mississippi State Hidalgo

Brenna Booker of Texas has established herself as a lottery pick through her versatility and physical dominance. In just three games this season, she recorded a 30-point, six-assist performance against Northern Colorado. Her size, strength, and defensive adaptability translate directly to the professional level. A recent hard fall against South Dakota State sidelined her briefly, but she is expected to return fully healthy for the revived Connecticut Sun franchise.

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Jazmine Hidalgo continues to carry a heavy offensive load for Mississippi State, averaging 28.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 4.8 steals with a 59.4% field goal percentage. While her three-point shooting has varied, she hit 40% this season after a 25.4% rate last year. The Washington Mystics could utilize her scoring prowess to bolster their young core and improve perimeter shooting capabilities.

Key Contributors for Seattle and Southern California

Jazmine Williams offers strong offensive metrics for the expansion Chicago Fire, averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists with 58% field goal efficiency. Her ability to shoot 45.5% from beyond the arc makes her a valuable asset for a team that went 17-27 in 2025. The Seattle Storm, who finished 8-36 last season, could also benefit from her dynamic guard skills alongside their existing post players.

Kaelynn Johnson provides elite shooting accuracy for the Utah Jazz, leading all power-conference players last season with a 44.8% three-point percentage. She continues this trend this season with 50% accuracy from deep and 17.0 points per game. The Los Angeles Sparks, who missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year, need her shooting to complement their roster moving forward after Nneka Ogwumike's retirement.

European Talent and Roster Uncertainties

Manon Cisse emerges as a significant international prospect for the Los Angeles Sparks. The French forward won MVP at the U20 European Championships this summer and will turn 20 in January. Her rebounding ability addresses a critical weakness for the Sparks, who ranked next-to-last in rebounds last season. The Sparks face significant roster changes and coaching uncertainty as they look to rebuild their identity.

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Several variables remain unresolved regarding the 2027 draft pool. NCAA eligibility rules under the five-seasons-in-five-years model allow seniors to return for the 2027-28 season, potentially altering the available talent. Players like Watkins can delay their draft declaration until 2028 if they find expansion markets unappealing or prefer to complete their college careers.