WNBA Finals Game 7 Draws 3.3 Million Viewers, Most-Watched WNBA Game Since 1997

The Golden State Valkyries' 68-63 Game 7 win over the Atlanta Dream drew over 3.3 million viewers, and the seven-game Finals averaged 1.89 million viewers, making it the most-watched WNBA Finals ever.

The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Atlanta Dream 68-63 on Halloween night to win the WNBA title in just the second season of the franchise's existence.

Game 7 drew more than 3.3 million viewers across USA Network, CNBC and Peacock, according to preliminary Nielsen and Adobe Analytics data. If those numbers hold, it would be the most-watched WNBA game since the league's first season in 1997. The seven-game series averaged 1.89 million viewers across its various television and streaming platforms. That makes it the most-watched WNBA Finals in league history.

Also read Gabby Williams’ epic WNBA Finals takeover earned Michael Jordan’s attention

Valkyries Claim WNBA Title

The previous mark was the Lynx and Liberty's five-game Finals in 2024. The series opener between Golden State and Atlanta drew 2.1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, setting a record for the most-watched Game 1 in WNBA Finals history. Colin Salao of The Sporting News reported the preliminary figures on X. Per source: Game 7 of the WNBA Finals drew 3.3M viewers Saturday on USA, CNBC, and Peacock, based on preliminary numbers from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, he wrote.

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Final numbers are expected later today. If the number holds, Game 7 would be the most-watched WNBA game since 1997. Salao also shared a graphic with series averages. Based on the current numbers: 1.89M average for seven games, most-watched WNBA Finals ever, it read.

The graphic listed Game 4 drawing 1.9M on NBC and Peacock. It is worth noting that Salao's numbers are not finalized. Yet he would not be reporting them if he were not confident they were accurate. The biggest question when the Game 7 metrics are finalized is whether it still beats the most-watched WNBA game since 1997.

Historic Finals Viewership Numbers

It sounds like these two games were essentially a tie, but final reporting will settle that one way or another. Regardless of whether Game 7 surpasses that Fever vs. Sky contest, this is still a huge win for the WNBA. It shows the league does not need Fever star guard Caitlin Clark in the Finals to produce historic ratings. The record-setting Finals capped a historic regular season for the WNBA.

The league reached more than 90 million unique viewers across national networks. Fifty-one games averaged at least 1 million viewers, nearly triple the 19 that reached that number in 2025. ESPN's average audience increased 32 percent to 1.24 million, while ABC and CBS also recorded their most-watched WNBA seasons ever. Game 6 did not take place in the morning.

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It was rescheduled to a 12:30 p.m. ET tip-off last Thursday. Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams holds her MVP trophy after the win in San Francisco on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese left the court after a WNBA Finals game at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. It is a good time to be a women's basketball fan, given how much shine the league is now getting.

WNBA Season Growth Milestones

This is also why one can expect these ratings to continue to be broken in the future, since the sport and its audience continue to experience growth from year to year. It is the Valkyries' franchise and fan base that will be celebrating their championship all winter. But the entire league can celebrate the game's growth.