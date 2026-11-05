WNBA Finals Game 7 Draws 3.3 Million Viewers, Surpassing All College Football Cable Games on Saturday

WNBA Finals Game 7 reached 3.3 million viewers, surpassing all college football cable games. FBS ratings dropped 11 percent, highlighting a shift in viewer interest during the 2025 season.

Game 7 of the WNBA Finals drew a massive 3.3 million viewers, setting a new benchmark for women professional basketball and significantly outperforming every college football game broadcast on cable networks this Saturday.

This viewership figure from the WNBA finals on USA Network exceeded the audience for any FBS game airing on major cable outlets during the same time slot, underscoring a stark contrast in television performance between the two sports.

Also read WNBA Finals Game 7 Draws 3.3 Million Viewers, Second Most-Watched WNBA Game Since 1997

FBS game broadcasts averaged just 1.6 million viewers across all Nielsen-rated networks through the first nine weeks of the 2025 season, marking an 11% decline that highlights a widening gap in audience engagement for top-tier college athletics.

The disparity is particularly striking because the WNBA game aired on the relatively weaker USA Network rather than powerhouse outlets like ESPN, demonstrating that the sport can draw larger crowds even without the strongest promotional push on premium channels.

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Stewart Mandel notes that the September nonconference schedule lacked excitement, causing nonconference games to average 3.2 million viewers, which is a 9% drop from last season, while conference games saw a slightly less severe decline of 4.9%.

Bad luck played a role in some specific matchups, such as the rematch between LSU and Clemson, where a top-10 thriller last year drew 10.5 million viewers, but a lopsided victory by an unranked Clemson team last week pulled the audience down to 5.7 million.

Top teams in the Big Ten have also contributed to the declining numbers, with the struggles of Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, and USC turning what could have been a blockbuster slate into a series of disappointing ratings for the October window.

While Ohio State and Indiana delivered a smash hit with 10.4 million viewers on Fox, other marquee matchups like Penn State versus Michigan and USC against Penn State drew significantly lower numbers of 4.5 million and 2.9 million respectively.

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Despite the current downturn, upcoming high-stakes games offer potential for recovery, with Notre Dame facing Miami in a primetime contest where their playoff fate hangs in the balance and could drive a surge in viewership.

Alabama and LSU are also set to meet in a crucial game where the loser will likely face elimination from the playoff picture, providing high drama that may help stabilize the declining viewership trends observed throughout the early part of the 2025 season.