WNBA Expansion: Cleveland on Track to Welcome the Rockers Back in 2028

The WNBA is set to expand its presence with Cleveland as the frontrunner to receive the league's 16th franchise. With a record-breaking bid and the revival of the 'Rockers' name, the return of WNBA basketball to Cleveland is imminent.

The WNBA is poised to expand its reach, with Cleveland on the brink of securing the league's 16th franchise. Sources indicate that the bid, valued at an estimated $250 million, is set to become a league record. The team is projected to make its debut as the Cleveland Rockers in 2028, reviving the name of the original WNBA team that ceased operations in 2003.

ESPN insider Kevin Pelton reported that the likelihood of Cleveland landing the expansion team is as high as 90%, with an official announcement anticipated by March. The team will call Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home of the Cavaliers, its arena, marking a return to the iconic 'Rockers' moniker associated with Cleveland's past WNBA franchise. The WNBA has reportedly re-evaluated its initial plan of adding a solitary team and is exploring the possibility of awarding one or two more franchises, potentially bringing the league's total to 18 clubs. Adding fuel to the speculation, the WNBA recently filed trademark applications for several historical WNBA team names, including 'Rockers', 'Houston Comets', 'Detroit Shock', and 'Miami Sol'. As the 2025 WNBA season draws near, with the draft scheduled for April 14 and the regular season commencing on May 16, the anticipation surrounding the league's expansion continues to build





