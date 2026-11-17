WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert presided over her final Board of Governors meeting as the search for her replacement moves past the exploratory stage with interviews underway.

The search for the next WNBA commissioner is accelerating after Cathy Engelbert presided over her final Board of Governors meeting Monday in a Midtown boardroom.

Representatives from all 15 teams attended, along with representatives from the three expansion franchises that will join the league over the next four years: Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was also there. The group voted on some items from last week's competition committee meeting, though Engelbert did not share details. She said points of emphasis for officiating next season will not be determined until April.

Also read WNBA Mock Draft 2027: Top Prospects for Expansion Teams and Contenders

WNBA Commissioner Search Process Begins

Engelbert met with coaches, general managers and team presidents last week at the WNBA offices for the annual competition committee meetings. Engelbert, who announced in September that she will retire at the end of the calendar year after serving as commissioner since 2019, said the search is well past the exploratory stage. She said interviews have started, but she has not interviewed anyone yet and will join the process once the list is narrowed down.

Advertisement

A committee of NBA and WNBA owners will also be part of the hiring process. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver declined to share who is on the committee. Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx co-owner Alex Rodriguez confirmed he is not on it. Rodriguez said the Board of Governors discussed what traits they want in the next commissioner.

Someone who has marketing experience, business, someone who is a very good leader, someone who loves basketball and loves players, Rodriguez said. As a former player, I always had a great relationship with Rob Manfred, and I still do, and I think that is really important. Engelbert said the league's rising profile has drawn strong interest.

Candidates Draw Interest From League Growth

The nice thing is the league is on the map, so we have a lot of interest from a lot of different candidates with broad capabilities and backgrounds, she said. I am really excited for who is going to take over next. Engelbert previously told The Associated Press she would stay on past Dec. 31 if no replacement is in place.

If the league does not want that, Silver could tap NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum to take over on an interim basis. Tatum served as interim WNBA commissioner for nine months before Engelbert was hired following Lisa Borders' departure in 2018. Tatum previously served as interim WNBA president between Borders' exit in October 2018 and Engelbert's hiring in July 2019. Engelbert also believes the WNBA could explore adding its own deputy commissioner in the near future.

Advertisement

New Leader Faces Officiating and Player Issues

Silver said of the process, it is just the beginning. The next commissioner will inherit a host of issues, including officiating, the transgender debate, scheduling and improving a strained relationship with players. Building a stronger relationship with players likely will be one of the first things on the new commissioner's to-do list. The league thrived in many ways during Engelbert's tenure.

Under her leadership, the WNBA enjoyed record growth and popularity and signed a record-breaking broadcasting deal. Players surpassed million-dollar annual salaries. Engelbert was the league's first commissioner and oversaw historic expansion and the WNBA's jump to mainstream popularity.