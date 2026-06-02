WMO Warns of Imminent Super El Niño with Near-Certainty, Stressing Urgent Climate Action

The World Meteorological Organisation has announced an 80% probability of a Super El Niño event in mid-2026, with a 90% chance it will last through November. UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls it a definitive climate warning that will intensify global heating. Scientists warn this could be one of the strongest El Niño events ever recorded, driven by exceptionally warm Pacific waters, and are likely to bring extreme heat and altered rainfall worldwide, potentially making 2026 the hottest year on record. The WMO urges governments to prepare with early warnings and accelerated climate mitigation.

The World Meteorological Organisation ( WMO ) has announced an 80 percent probability of a Super El Niño event developing between June and August 2026, with a 90 percent chance it will persist through at least November.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed the certainty of its arrival, calling it an urgent climate warning that will exacerbate existing global warming. He emphasized that the only effective response is aggressive climate action, including a rapid transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, enhanced protection for vulnerable populations, and the deployment of comprehensive early warning systems.

The El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a natural climate cycle alternating between warm El Niño and cool La Niña phases every two to seven years. During El Niño, unusually warm surface waters accumulate in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. This heat eventually transfers to the atmosphere, temporarily increasing the planet's average surface temperature.

Current observations show sea-surface temperatures in the key monitoring region are already nearing El Niño thresholds, fueled by a massive reservoir of subsurface water that is approximately 6°C above average. The atmospheric Southern Oscillation Index also indicates developing El Niño conditions, suggesting this may become one of the strongest events ever recorded. El Niño typically alters global rainfall patterns.

It tends to increase precipitation in southern South America, the southern United States, parts of the Horn of Africa, and central Asia. Conversely, it often causes drier conditions across Central America, northern South America, the Caribbean, Australia, Indonesia, and parts of southern Asia. For the United Kingdom, while the summer effects are still uncertain, meteorologists note that a strong El Niño could bring warmer, drier summer conditions reminiscent of the 1997/98 event, which featured an exceptionally hot and humid August.

However, it may also raise the probability of colder winters. Scientists also warn that 2026 could become the hottest year on record, potentially surpassing 2024 when global temperatures first exceeded the 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels. The WMO underscores the need for careful monitoring and advanced seasonal forecasts to help governments, humanitarian agencies, and climate-sensitive sectors prepare for droughts, floods, heatwaves, and other extreme weather associated with this powerful climate phenomenon





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