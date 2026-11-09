WMO Super El Niño Warning: Off-The-Charts Climate Extremes Impact 2026

The World Meteorological Organization warns that the Super El Niño is driving record-breaking global temperatures and extreme weather. Impacts include heat-related deaths and rising sea levels.

Experts from the World Meteorological Organization have issued a stark warning that the current Super El Niño event is off the charts and has begun to supercharge global weather patterns. This extreme climate phenomenon, combined with manmade climate change, is driving exceptional global temperatures, accelerating ice melt, and pushing sea levels to unprecedented heights. The situation is so severe that United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres states humanity has entered a new age of climate extremes where records continue to fall and human costs rise.

Record-Breaking Global Temperature Data

Data from the WMO State of the Climate Update 2026 reveals that from January to September, the global average surface temperature was approximately 1.47°C above the pre-industrial average. This figure is comparable to the full-year averages recorded for 2025, which stood at 1.43°C, and 2023, which measured at 1.46°C. However, it remains slightly lower than the record set in 2024, which reached 1.55°C.

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The past twelve years have individually been the warmest on record, with the most recent four years occupying the top four positions. Scientists predict that global temperatures will continue to rise through the end of the year, primarily due to the influence of the Super El Niño. This ongoing warming trend underscores the urgent need for emissions cuts and a transition from fossil fuels.

Ocean Heat and Rising Sea Levels Impact

Beyond atmospheric temperature, the report highlights that oceans are on track to hit record high temperatures this year, while sea levels are also at a record-high. June, July, and August of this year saw their highest sea level values since the beginning of the satellite altimetry era in 1993. This sharp increase may reflect changes associated with the developing El Niño, including a shift in rainfall from land to ocean in the western tropical Pacific.

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WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo explained that El Niño does not add new heat to the planet but releases heat from the ocean, which is the warmest ever measured. There is simply more heat available to release, acting as a risk multiplier for extreme weather events. Heatwaves, tropical cyclones, and rainstorms are intensifying faster than historical baselines prepared society for, exposing hundreds of millions of people to unbearable extreme heat.

Human Cost and Extreme Weather Consequences

The human toll of these extreme weather events is already significant and growing. European heatwaves, drought, and wildfires over the summer led to more than 30,000 excess deaths. In India, an estimated 146.5 million people were exposed to extreme heat during an April 2026 heatwave. Tropical cyclones also caused devastation in many countries, further straining resources and infrastructure across vulnerable regions.

In Nepal, a Himalayan glacier collapse and catastrophic downstream flash flood in late August killed more than 1,300 people. This event had a massive impact on Nepal's economy and highlighted the compound risks facing communities in fragile, warming high-mountain terrain. These disasters demonstrate the devastating impacts on lives and livelihoods, emphasizing that those least responsible for climate change are often suffering first and worst.

Future Projections and Mortality Tracker

The report comes shortly after an ominous map revealed where Super El Niño's deadly heat could kill the most people. The tool, called the El Niño Heat Mortality Tracker, reveals that an extra 370,000 lives could be at risk over the next six months. Nigeria, India, and Brazil are forecast to bear the brunt of the crisis, accounting for more than a third of projected heat deaths by March.

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The United Kingdom is also affected, with an estimated 820 deaths already attributable to El Niño's heat this summer. Professor Michael Greenstone, from the University of Chicago, is co-founder of the Climate Impact Lab which developed the tool. The WMO warns that the worst is yet to come, with El Niño set to unleash even more heat and extreme weather well into 2027, urging leaders to accelerate climate action and deliver necessary finance to vulnerable countries.