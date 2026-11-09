WMO Report: 2026 on Track for Record Heat as El Niño Intensifies Climate Emergency

The WMO confirms 2026 is one of the hottest years ever recorded, with global temperatures reaching 1.47°C. UN leaders urge immediate action as COP31 begins in Türkiye amid record ocean warmth and El Niño intensity.

The World Meteorological Organization released its State of the Climate report on Monday, confirming that 2026 is on track to become one of the four hottest years ever recorded. The data reveals a planet reaching its limits, with global temperatures soaring and extreme weather events intensifying across every continent.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres responded to the findings with an urgent warning, stating that humanity has entered a new age of climate extremes. He described a scenario where a supersized El Niño is colliding with a planet already superheated by manmade climate change, causing climate records to fall while human costs rise.

Also read WMO Super El Niño Warning: Off-The-Charts Climate Extremes Impact 2026

The WMO reported that the global average surface temperature from January through September 2026 stood at approximately 1.47°C above the preindustrial average. This figure places the world on the immediate brink of the 1.5°C threshold, a critical limit beyond which scientists warn of catastrophic and potentially irreversible impacts.

This specific temperature reading is likely to rise further through the end of the year due to the warming effect of El Niño, which has been intensifying since August. The organization noted that this El Niño event is expected to be the strongest on record by December, releasing vast amounts of stored heat from the ocean into the atmosphere.

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Earth's energy imbalance has reached its highest level since monitoring began, as greenhouse gases trap unprecedented amounts of heat. The ocean absorbs approximately 90% of this excess energy, leading to a situation where 2026 is on track to be the tenth successive year of record ocean warmth.

Sea levels are now at their highest point on record, threatening coastal communities and island nations worldwide. Simultaneously, sea-surface temperatures have hit monthly records throughout the year, exacerbating the crisis for marine ecosystems and global weather patterns.

The long-term retreat of glaciers continues at an alarming pace, with the annual mass loss of ice in 2025 sufficient to fill five Olympic-sized swimming pools every single second. Freshwater storage has been dwindling since 2014, indicating a massive and rapid loss of vital natural resources.

Saulo, a senior WMO official, stated that the state of the global climate in 2026 gives new meaning to the phrase off the charts. He explained that El Niño does not add new heat to the planet but releases heat from the warmest ocean ever measured, fueling high temperatures and extreme weather into 2027.

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Advocacy groups have warned that world leaders must commit to phasing out fossil fuels and financing a just transition to a post-carbon economy. Marta Schaaf, program director for climate, environmental, and justice at Amnesty International, emphasized that the world is running out of excuses after more than thirty years of climate negotiations.

Schaaf argued that the current failure is not a lack of knowledge but a failure of political courage. She called for governments to stop fossil fuel expansion, plan a fair phaseout of existing production, and invest public money in renewable energy solutions to protect vulnerable populations.

Wealthy countries were urged to move first and fastest, providing the necessary finance to make this global transition possible everywhere. The report also noted that extreme weather made headlines throughout 2026, causing loss of life, health threats, and economic disruption for millions of people.

The State of the Climate report was released on the first day of the COP31 summit in Antalya, Türkiye, signaling that the window for limiting warming is rapidly closing. Leaders gathered at the summit face the stark reality that the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C is no longer achievable without an overshoot.