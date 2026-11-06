WMO Head Praises Turkey for Climate Leadership Ahead of COP31

Celeste Saulo highlights Turkey's organizational success and strategic vision for COP31 in Antalya, emphasizing the urgent need to translate climate promises into concrete, science-based implementation.

Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, has publicly commended Turkey for its robust preparation and strategic approach to hosting the upcoming United Nations Climate Conference, designated as COP31. The international gathering is scheduled to commence next Monday in the Turkish city of Antalya, marking a significant moment for global environmental policy discussions. Saulo's endorsement underscores the high expectations surrounding this year's summit, where the focus is shifting decisively from abstract commitments to tangible, on-the-ground implementation.

Turkey's Strategic Organization for Global Summit

Turkey is executing a highly organized effort to host the event, which Saulo described as a 'great job' at both the operational and strategic levels. The World Meteorological Organization has identified a strong desire among nations to move beyond mere promises made at previous conferences and toward actual execution of climate goals. Turkey's active engagement in climate diplomacy has been recognized as a key driver in setting a relevant and pressing agenda for the current global crisis.

Also read WWE, AEW stack the deck as programs go head-to-head in Wednesday night showcase

Saulo emphasized that the success of the summit relies heavily on the ability of host nations to facilitate meaningful dialogue. The strategic vision behind COP31 aims to unite countries under a shared big idea, fostering collaboration rather than division. By prioritizing organization and clear communication, Turkey is positioning itself as a pivotal player in steering the international community toward actionable solutions for climate change.

Minister Murat Kurum's Scientific Commitment

President-designate of COP31, Murat Kurum, the Turkish Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Minister, is expected to lead discussions with a focus on evidence-based policy. Saulo highlighted Kurum's recent visit to the World Meteorological Organization headquarters in Geneva, noting his clear commitment to strengthening national meteorological and hydrological services globally. This visit served as a precursor to the current cooperation, demonstrating a deep understanding of the technical requirements needed for effective climate action.

Advertisement

The Minister's approach aligns with the World Meteorological Organization's priority to ensure that science forms the bedrock of all decision-making processes. By integrating scientific rigor into policy frameworks, the summit aims to create a robust foundation for addressing climate impacts. This synergy between political leadership and scientific expertise is crucial for developing strategies that are not only ambitious but also practically implementable.

El Nino and the Urgency of Adaptation

The current El Nino phenomenon, which is projected to reach its peak intensity toward the end of the year, serves as a stark reminder of the immediate realities of climate change. Saulo stated that this event brings a tangible reality to the dialogue at COP31, illustrating the urgent need for resilience and adaptation measures. The conference will address these challenges by highlighting the importance of observing climate data to manage impacts effectively.

Saulo stressed that 'we cannot manage what we do not observe,' advocating for the strengthening of weather and climate observation systems in least-developed countries and small island states. The Systematic Observations Financing Facility is a key initiative supporting these efforts, ensuring that vulnerable nations have the tools necessary to track and respond to environmental changes. This focus on data collection is essential for developing accurate forecasts and effective response plans.

Accelerating Early Warning Systems Globally

A high-level event at COP31 will be dedicated to accelerating the implementation of the Early Warnings for All initiative. Saulo noted that while there is broad recognition that early warning systems save lives, the pace of progress is slower than desired. The summit aims to mobilize collective efforts to close this gap, ensuring that communities worldwide can receive timely and accurate alerts.

Advertisement

The alignment between the World Meteorological Organization's priorities and the COP31 agenda is evident in areas such as clean energy, urban development, and youth engagement. By integrating these sectors, the conference seeks to create a holistic approach to climate action that addresses both immediate threats and long-term sustainability. Saulo's confidence in the summit's outcome reflects a belief that Turkey's leadership will catalyze the necessary global cooperation to tackle the climate crisis.