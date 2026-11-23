WME signs Los Tucanes de Tijuana on Monday Nov 23 to manage international touring and promote their norteño music roster alongside major global artists.

WME announced a new partnership with the renowned norteño group Los Tucanes de Tijuana on Monday, November 23. This strategic move is designed to significantly expand the band's international reach and increase their touring opportunities across global markets. The agreement leverages WME's extensive global network and industry relationships to create new opportunities for the Mexican band in regions beyond their traditional strongholds.

Strategic Management Deal Details

The partnership places Los Tucanes de Tijuana under the representation of WME, adding them to a prestigious Latin music roster that includes global superstars Shakira, J Balvin, and Anitta. This alignment connects the established norteño act with one of the world's leading talent agencies, which represents a diverse array of international stars such as Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Depeche Mode, Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nigh, and Pearl Jam.

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Under the terms of the agreement, WME will draw heavily on its global network and deep industry relationships to develop specific opportunities for the Mexican band across international markets. The agency aims to use its resources to facilitate high-profile performances and expand the group's presence in countries where norteño music is growing in popularity. This support is expected to help the band reach new audiences and secure larger venues on their upcoming tours.

Chart Success and Historical Records

Los Tucanes de Tijuana has solidified its status as one of norteño music's most recognizable acts through decades of consistent success and chart-topping hits. The group is widely known for its signature songs including La Chona, El Tucanazo, Mis Tres Viejas, and Me Gusta Vivir de Noche. These tracks have become anthems within the genre and have played a significant role in bringing norteño music to audiences outside its traditional regional strongholds.

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The band recently achieved a significant milestone when one of their songs became their ninth No. 1 on the relevant music tally. This achievement extended their record for the most entries in the chart's history, with the group accumulating a total of 76 entries. This statistical dominance highlights their enduring relevance and consistent output in a competitive and evolving music landscape.

Impact on Norteño Music Genre

Beyond their individual chart performance, Los Tucanes de Tijuana has been instrumental in popularizing norteño music for broader, international audiences. Their success has helped pave the way for other artists in the genre to gain visibility on global stages. The deal with WME represents a major step in further professionalizing and expanding the commercial potential of norteño music on an international scale.

The management of Los Tucanes de Tijuana will continue to operate in conjunction with WME to execute these expanded plans. The group's established reputation, combined with the agency's resources, positions them for a new era of growth. Fans and industry observers can expect to see the band featured in more international festivals and concert series as the partnership takes effect.

This announcement marks a pivotal moment for the group's career, bridging the gap between regional Mexican music heritage and global entertainment infrastructure. The collaboration signals a broader trend of established genre acts securing representation from top-tier global agencies to maximize their artistic and commercial potential.