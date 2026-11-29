World Liberty Financial's WLFI token plummets 94% from peak as investor Justin Sun accuses insiders of using lending to cash out. Trump-linked crypto venture faces governance scrutiny.

World Liberty Financial experienced a severe market collapse over the weekend, with its WLFI token shedding more than 50% in just 24 hours. The sharp decline extends total losses to approximately 94% from the project's peak in 2025. Concurrently, the project's USD1 stablecoin briefly dropped to 94 cents before stabilizing. This volatility has intensified scrutiny over the governance and liquidity of the venture linked to President Donald Trump.

WLFI Token Plunges to Multi-Month Lows

According to data from CoinGecko, the WLFI token fell below two cents during the weekend selloff. This drop represents a staggering 94% decline from the token's highest valuation in 2025. The rapid depreciation has shaken investor confidence in the flagship crypto project of the Trump family. The token had previously benefited from political tailwinds following the 2024 election victory.

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The collapse of the WLFI token coincided with a temporary loss of peg for the USD1 stablecoin. The stablecoin, which boasts a market value in the billions, traded as low as 94 cents. Although the value recovered toward the $1 target, the incident highlighted significant liquidity risks. Stablecoins are designed to maintain a constant $1 value, and even brief depegs can undermine trust.

Justin Sun Accuses Insiders of Hidden Cashouts

Billionaire Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron blockchain, publicly condemned the project during the turmoil. Sun states that he invested at least $45 million in World Liberty Financial. He accused insiders of utilizing lending arrangements to convert their token holdings into cash without selling on the open market. Such practices can mask selling pressure and leave other investors exposed to hidden risks.

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In a post on X, Sun called for cryptocurrency exchanges to delist both the WLFI token and the USD1 stablecoin. He argued that the alleged use of lending mechanisms for cashouts warrants immediate regulatory and exchange action. The source article does not include a response from World Liberty Financial to these serious allegations. It also does not specify what initially triggered the price decline.

Market Impact and Governance Concerns

The accusations raise serious questions about the internal governance of World Liberty Financial. If true, the use of lending to bypass market selling would indicate a major governance failure. This practice allows large holders to extract value while leaving smaller investors to bear the brunt of the token's collapse. The lack of transparency has fueled concerns about the project's long-term viability.

The brief drop of USD1 to 94 cents is particularly concerning for the stablecoin's credibility. A loss of peg can trigger mass redemptions, putting additional pressure on the project's reserves. While the stablecoin recovered, the incident suggests potential issues with reserve quality or redemption capacity. Investors may fear further instability, leading to a potential run on the stablecoin.

Political Ties and Future Regulatory Risks

World Liberty Financial launched shortly before Donald Trump's 2024 election victory. The project expanded into payments and digital lending, capitalizing on the administration's embrace of the crypto sector. However, the weekend's crash suggests that political connections may no longer be sufficient to support market value. The turmoil could test whether these ties remain a net positive for the venture.

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The incident highlights the volatility and governance risks inherent in high-profile crypto projects. The allegations by Justin Sun, coupled with the stablecoin depeg, may draw increased regulatory scrutiny. Stablecoins and crypto lending are currently areas of active policy debate. The project faces an uncertain future as it navigates these mounting challenges.