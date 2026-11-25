Wladimir Klitschko petitions Los Angeles probate court to manage the $6,232,119 estate of late actress Hayden Panettiere, citing missing jewelry and lack of a will.

New court documents confirm that the estate of the late Hayden Panettiere is valued at more than $6 million, according to filings obtained by the Daily Mail. The late actress had assets worth more than $6 million, with the majority consisting of personal property rather than real estate. Her former partner, Wladimir Klitschko, is seeking the appointment of a tax and financial advisor to act as the administrator of the estate in Los Angeles. Klitschko is seeking the appointment of Melissa Moskal Bencivenga, a tax and financial advisor, to act as the administrator of the estate in Los Angeles.

According to the documents filed by Wladimir Klitschko, the total value of Hayden Panettiere's assets stands at $6,232,119. The bulk of this wealth is attributed to personal property, which is valued at $5,108,519. In addition to these movable assets, the estate includes real property worth $1,023,600. Klitschko also noted in the filing that the late actress generated approximately $100,000 per year in income derived from these personal properties. This highlights the ongoing financial interest involved in the estate's management and the complexity of the administration process.

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The legal proceedings have taken a troubling turn regarding the security of the deceased's belongings. Wladimir Klitschko alleged that a non-family member previously connected to Hayden Panettiere sold certain items, believed to include jewelry, to a pawn shop. The former boxer stated that the pawn shop has refused to disclose specific item details without direct contact from law enforcement. Klitschko warned that without official intervention, there is a continuing risk that remaining items could be sold, transferred, or rendered unrecoverable. This has necessitated a request for law enforcement investigation into the recovery of Hayden's property believed to have been misappropriated.

Wladimir Klitschko filed a petition in September to become the temporary guardian of the estate of his daughter Kaya Klitschko. Kaya is the sole heir to her mother's assets and is currently residing in Ukraine with her father. The filings specify that Kaya, aged 11, is a U.S. citizen residing abroad, whereas Hayden Panettiere was a U.S. citizen and resident of California. Klitschko argued that the Los Angeles probate court has jurisdiction because Kaya is entitled to the entirety of the assets subject to probate administration in that state. This requires a legal representative to manage and safeguard these interests on her behalf.

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The complexity of the situation is exacerbated by the fact that Hayden Panettiere died intestate. She did not have a will in place at the time of her death in August at the age of 36. The cause of death was ruled an accidental overdose involving multiple substances. Wladimir Klitschko emphasized that the absence of a personal representative creates a vacuum in safeguarding the estate's interests. By requesting the appointment of an administrator, he aims to ensure that the assets are properly managed and held on behalf of the minor beneficiary. This prevents further potential loss or mismanagement of the late actress's holdings.

The request to appoint Melissa Moskal Bencivenga as the estate administrator is a critical step in formalizing the management of the $6 million portfolio. This appointment would grant the necessary authority to handle the financial aspects of the estate. It includes the recovery of misappropriated items and the distribution of assets to the minor heir. Representatives for the involved parties have been contacted for comment, but no response has been received. The legal process continues to move forward in the Los Angeles court system as all parties seek to resolve the estate matters.

Prior to her death, additional security measures were put in place at Panettiere's home due to an unknown individual who had gained unauthorized access to her property. Locks were changed and storage units containing designer clothing and accessories worn to public appearances were relocated as a precaution. The petition further claims that before Panettiere's death, federal agents accessed her home as part of an ongoing investigation and removed her property. Some items are currently in the custody of law enforcement in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The former couple met at a book launch in 2009 and had a long-term on-again, off-again relationship. They were engaged in October 2013 and welcomed their daughter in December 2014. However, it was confirmed in 2018 that the couple had split again but remained on amicable terms. Panettiere is remembered for her roles in hit series like Heroes and Nashville, as well as numerous film appearances. Her legacy continues to be celebrated by fans and colleagues alike.

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As the legal battle over the estate unfolds, the focus remains on protecting Kaya's inheritance. The appointment of a trusted administrator is seen as essential to ensure that the assets are not dissipated or lost. The situation underscores the importance of estate planning, especially for public figures with significant assets. The proceedings in Los Angeles will determine the final distribution of Hayden Panettiere's wealth.

The ongoing investigation into the missing jewelry and other personal items remains a priority for Klitschko and the appointed administrator. Law enforcement cooperation is crucial to recovering these assets and holding those responsible accountable. The case highlights the challenges of managing an estate after an untimely death without a will. The legal community is watching closely as precedents may be set for similar high-profile cases.

In conclusion, the valuation of the estate and the steps taken by Wladimir Klitschko demonstrate the serious nature of the current legal proceedings. The preservation of Hayden Panettiere's assets for her daughter Kaya is the primary objective. The appointment of Melissa Moskal Bencivenga is expected to bring order to the estate's administration. The situation remains fluid as new information comes to light. The court will continue to oversee the process to ensure fairness and transparency for all involved parties.