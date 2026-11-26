Denise Koch and three WJZ-TV colleagues are leaving the Baltimore station following Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. This move triggers widespread buyouts across CBS stations to cut costs. Read details on the departures and impact on local news.

Denise Koch, a beloved veteran anchor at WJZ-TV in Baltimore, is preparing to step down alongside three other journalists following more than four decades of service at the station. Her departure, along with that of meteorologist Tim Williams, anchor Amy Kawata, and investigative reporter Mike Hellgren, marks a significant shift in the local news lineup. These exits follow Skydance's October acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, which prompted widespread buyouts across CBS stations amid ongoing cost-cutting measures.

WJZ-TV Journalists Announce Departure

Denise Koch has been a part of WJZ-TV since 1981 as an anchor and news reporter, establishing herself as a cornerstone of the station's journalistic history. She will say goodbye to the station alongside three other journalists, including Tim Williams, Amy Kawata, and Mike Hellgren, who are also departing the news stations. According to a statement, employees across the company were eligible for the buyouts. They stated that further decisions regarding the buyouts will be discussed in the newsroom at the right time. At the time of writing, neither Koch nor the other reporters have officially addressed their exit in public forums.

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Corporate Restructuring and Buyer Impact

The core mechanism driving these departures is the financial restructuring required after Skydance's October acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. This massive corporate consolidation has prompted widespread buyouts across CBS stations as the new ownership seeks to streamline operations and reduce overhead. The buyouts offer a severance package that allows long-serving journalists to leave with dignity, although the specific terms remain internal matters. Koch completed her Bachelor of Arts and Masters Degree in Theatre Arts from the University of California and later joined the CBS News station. Her journalism career has been graced with several honors, including an Emmy and the Edward R. Murrow Award.

Denise Koch Career Achievements

Denise Koch received the Edward R. Murrow Award for her coverage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, a testament to her dedication to impactful storytelling. This recognition highlights her ability to handle breaking news with empathy and precision, qualities that have endeared her to the Baltimore community over the years. At the station, Koch opened up about never having thought she would remain there for so many years. This is because, when she accepted the offer, she didn't think she would be with the station for more than a year. She noted that life just kept making sense, and she kept really loving and enjoying where she lived and what she was doing.

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Real-World Impact on Local News

The departure of Denise Koch and her colleagues represents a significant loss for WJZ-TV, as these journalists have become familiar faces in Maryland households. Their exits will likely result in temporary staffing adjustments and a reshuffling of roles among the remaining news team. Viewers may notice changes in anchor rotations, meteorologist schedules, and investigative reporting coverage in the coming weeks. The immediate consequence is a period of transition for the station, which must now determine how to maintain its high journalistic standards with a reduced roster of veteran talent.

Next Steps for WJZ-TV Personnel

As the buyout process unfolds, WJZ-TV management will need to address the void left by these departures through internal promotions or new hires. The newsroom will likely see a shift in dynamic as remaining staff absorb additional responsibilities. Further decisions regarding the buyouts will be discussed in the newsroom at the right time, suggesting that more changes may be forthcoming. The community and regular viewers are advised to stay tuned to official WJZ-TV channels for announcements regarding new anchor assignments and reporting schedules in the near future.