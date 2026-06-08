Wizards' Trae Young Extension Details Continue Coming Into Shape

All eyes are on how the Washington Wizards plan on conducting themselves in this month's NBA Draft. The holders of the class' No. 1 pick have been unwilling to

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young reacts after a three-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images All eyes are on how the Washington Wizards plan on conducting themselves in this month's NBA Draft. The holders of the class' No. 1 pick have beento reveal their current scouting preferences as draft night approaches, a position they'll be likely to favor until the last possible moment over the coming two weeks.

It's a huge moment for a franchise that hasn't given its fan base many reasons to celebrate over the last few years, let alone decades, but this asset is far from the onlythat the Wizards have to work with over the summer. New contracts are expected to be tendered to presently-rostered contributors, too, with a few waiting Washingtonites specifically expecting offers. , for one, appears destined to headline the list of upcoming extension candidates for Wizards fans to anticipate.

In a narrative that's loudly countered the mercurialdoes-he-or-doesn't-he-want-to-play-in-D.C. saga, the All-Star point guard has openly embraced his sudden scenery change and the new leadership opportunity he's presented with. He has the chance to act as a protagonist for the ascending squad post-teardown, but the money he stands to make from his shifted commitments can't be hurting the decision-making process, either.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young drives to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Imageshanging over their financial future, would be best off by re-signing him on a cheaper deal before he can opt into that guarantee, thereby swapping money up-front for long-term security.

The rest of the league knows it, too, with NBA insider Marc Stein already forecasting the prospective deal's skeleton.

“Early projections on the likely ballpark for Young's new deal with the Wiz: $120 million over three seasons," he wrote on. "Young has until June 23—Night 1 of the draft—to activate or bypass the player option. He's eligible for a three-year extension worth nearly $160 million until June 30.

"As tough as Washington's front office can be to read in parsing through theoretical draft preferences, previous decisions heavily suggest that this extension is right up their alley.told reporters at end-of-season exit media availability that he sensed the need for playmaking and scoring help, so he brought one of the game's best assist men aboard for the forseeable future. Five total appearances as a Wizard over three months as a rostered contributor were enough for fans to be convinced of his long-term fit.

He's the shooter and slasher that all of Washington's supplementary role players need to absorb the offense's attention, and he stands a chance toThe payment rate that Stein's outlining isn't just favorable to Young, who'll still feel more appreciated in D.C. than he was during his latter days with the Atlanta Hawks, but for the Wizards amidst their search for statistically-dominant pieces and the right support system for the jump that's to come. Even if Young still has hisMake sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Henry covers the Washington Wizards with prior experience as a sports reporter with The Baltimore Sun, the Capital Gazette and The Lead. A Bowie, MD native, he earned his Journalism degree at the University of Maryland.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One Concern for Each Top Wizards Prospects to AlleviateThe Washington Wizards haven't had a luxury like this in years. Instead of having to sit and watch as organizational peers tee off the summer's NBA Draft, a pos

Read more »

BetterPrice Launches Best Chrome Extension for Online Shopping to Disrupt E-Commerce PricingBetterPrice enters the retail tech market with a free tool. Read how this e-commerce browser extension impacts online price transparency trends.

Read more »

What Bobby Webster Extension Means For RaptorsThe Toronto Raptors have employed Bobby Webster since 2013, but he continues to move his way up the ranks in the organization.

Read more »

Second Avenue Subway: Hochul, MTA brass break ground on tunnel boring for East Harlem extensionGov. Kathy Hochul and MTA officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Monday for major construction for the next phase of the Second Avenue Subway — a

Read more »