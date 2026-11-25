Wizards of the Coast files a multimillion-dollar federal lawsuit against a sophisticated network accused of selling fake Magic: The Gathering cards.

Wizards of the Coast, the Renton-based publisher behind the global franchises Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, has initiated a significant legal battle to protect its intellectual property. The company filed a multimillion-dollar federal lawsuit this week targeting individuals and businesses it alleges are part of a massive operation producing and selling counterfeit trading cards.

Sophisticated Counterfeit Network Identified

The federal complaint identifies a complex and sophisticated network of individuals and shell corporations. Wizards of the Coast alleges that these entities trace back to a specific man and his family members residing in Utah. The lawsuit names dozens of people and various businesses as part of this single, coordinated operation designed to flood the market with fake merchandise.

Also read How to spot counterfeit products when you shop online

Among the accused parties is an Instagram page where a company advertises trading cards for five dollars each. This pricing is drastically lower than the market value of some cards, which Wizards of the Coast states can be worth up to fifteen hundred dollars. The company argues these items are sold purely for illicit profit, undermining the integrity of the game's economy.

Dealer Spotting Physical Defects in Fakes

For retail professionals like Otto Steckler of Wizard's Keep Games in Kent, counterfeit cards are a frequent and frustrating part of the business. Steckler makes his living selling collectible trading cards, some of which are worth thousands of dollars to serious collectors. He has accumulated a whole box of fake cards that customers have attempted to sell to his shop over time.

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Steckler uses specialized jewelers' tools to inspect cards before purchase to detect fraudulent items. He points out that counterfeiters often make minor printing errors that serve as red flags. He refers to these specific indentations on the card surface as "teeth marks," which are distinct from authentic printing processes. While some fakes are obvious, others are sophisticated enough to deceive the untrained eye.

The financial stakes for collectors are incredibly high. Steckler notes that iconic cards in the game, such as the Black Lotus, can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars in raw condition. When graded by professional authentication services, these same cards can command prices in the millions of dollars, creating a strong incentive for forgery.

Official Stance and Industry Response

Wizards of the Coast has issued a public statement clarifying its position on the issue. The company stated that counterfeit cards hurt players, collectors, and Wizard Play Network stores. They emphasized that they will not stand by while this happens and will actively protect the Magic community from counterfeiters. The legal action is framed as a necessary measure to preserve the trust and value of the trading card ecosystem.

KIRO 7 attempted to contact the main company accused of counterfeiting to seek a response to the lawsuit. When reached by phone, the individual who answered placed the reporter on hold. Upon returning to the call, the representative stated they were unaware of any lawsuit and declined to provide a comment on the allegations.

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Impact on the Collectible Market

The prevalence of counterfeit cards poses a direct threat to the livelihood of legitimate retailers and the confidence of consumers. Stores like Wizard's Keep Games invest significant time and expertise in verifying the authenticity of high-value inventory. The existence of a coordinated ring of fake card producers disrupts this market by introducing deceptive products that mimic legitimate goods.

By pursuing legal action against the specific network linked to the Utah-based family, Wizards of the Coast aims to dismantle the supply chain of these fraudulent items. The lawsuit seeks to hold accountable the entire complex structure, from the originators to the shell corporations and social media accounts used to distribute the goods. This aggressive stance signals a broader crackdown on intellectual property theft within the collectible gaming industry.