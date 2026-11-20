Wizards of the Coast announces that Nautilus: The Sunken Realm Commander decks will no longer include borderless art in standard editions, forcing collectors to pay $79.99 for premium versions. This change arrives alongside the February 5, 2027 release date and new underwater themes.

Wizards of the Coast has officially altered the product lineup for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering expansion, Nautilus: The Sunken Realm. The publisher announced that the standard Commander decks for this set will no longer include cards featuring the signature borderless art work that fans have grown accustomed to in recent years. This significant change affects the four new pre-constructed decks arriving on February 5, 2027.

New Underwater Plane Adds Depth

Nautilus: The Sunken Realm marks a return to Magic's original world-building after years of the Universes Beyond initiative, which featured crossovers with franchises like Final Fantasy, Spider-Man, and Star Trek. The new set introduces an entirely new plane dedicated to aquatic civilizations and terrifying sea creatures. Players can expect to encounter sprawling underwater societies and unique creatures such as the adorable Seal Monks. This thematic shift promises to refresh the gameplay experience for both veteran collectors and new players who may have been alienated by previous crossover sets.

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Standard Decks Lose Borderless Treatment

Wizards of the Coast confirmed that the four Commander decks in Nautilus: The Sunken Realm will be titled Merfolk Regiment, Terrors of the Abyss, Blood in the Water, and Seal the Deal. Each standard edition will retail for $49.99 and include two traditional foil commanders alongside 98 non-foil cards. Ten of these cards are brand new additions to Magic. However, neither of the two commanders in these standard boxes will feature the special borderless treatment that has been a selling point for previous releases. This departure removes a key aesthetic feature that distinguished standard Commander products from basic booster packs in recent years.

Premium Edition Costs Rise Sharply

Players seeking the coveted borderless commanders must now purchase the new Premium Edition decks. These premium boxes retail for $79.99 each, representing a $30 increase over the standard price point. This 60% price hike includes both commanders with borderless foil treatments and 98 additional traditional foil cards. Consequently, the entire 100-card deck is foil in the Premium Edition. This contrasts with recent releases like Secrets of Strixhaven and Reality Fracture, which included two borderless foil commanders in standard editions. Even the Star Trek crossover reduced the number of borderless cards in standard decks to just one, but Nautilus removes them entirely from the cheaper products.

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Fans Question Value of New Products

This decision has sparked concern among the Magic: The Gathering community regarding the increasing cost of entry for the game. Critics argue that removing a previously included collectible feature without lowering the standard price leaves consumers getting less value for their money. While the gameplay experience remains identical in both versions, the loss of special artwork makes the standard decks feel less exciting for collectors. The removal of borderless art comes at a time when many players already feel the franchise is becoming prohibitively expensive due to the constant introduction of premium products and collectible variants. Commander cards serve as the centerpiece of these decks, so their altered presentation is a significant point of contention.

Release Schedule and Future Outlook

Despite the controversy over packaging, Wizards of the Coast maintains that the core gameplay mechanics remain unchanged. The four new decks are scheduled for release on February 5, 2027. The decision to split the product line into standard and premium tiers allows the publisher to target different segments of the market. Collectors willing to pay the higher price will receive the enhanced visual experience, while casual players can still access the new cards and themes at the lower price point. The Nautilus: The Sunken Realm expansion represents a strategic pivot back to original world-building while simultaneously testing consumer willingness to pay for premium aesthetic features.