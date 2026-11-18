Wizards of the Coast launches three new Dune-themed Secret Lair drops for Magic The Gathering on November 30 featuring Shai-Hulud and unique harvesters.

Wizards of the Coast is expanding the Magic The Gathering universe with a major crossover event that brings the cinematic vision of Denis Villeneuve to the tabletop card game. The company will release three distinct, limited-edition Secret Lair drops on Monday, November 30, at 9 a.m. PT / noon ET. These new cards are part of a broader campaign titled My Arrakis, My Superdrop that celebrates the fictional planet featured prominently in Villeneuve's film adaptations.

New Cards Feature Legendary Creatures And Thumpers

The latest Dune crossover includes separate harvesters for House Atreides and House Harkonnen each with a different use in gameplay. The collections include eight new legendary creature cards for the human cast drawn from the movies. One notable addition is a new Shai-Hulud card that allows players to summon the enormous sandworm themselves using a Thumper mechanic. This feature directly references the machinery used by spice harvesters to lure the massive creatures from the desert sands.

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Production Details And Release Schedule

All three drops go on sale Monday, November 30, as part of the coordinated My Arrakis, My Superdrop event. The release timing ensures that players can access the new cards immediately after the announcement period concludes. The collaboration highlights the intersection of modern science fiction cinema and strategic card gaming. Wizards of the Coast has designed these cards to reflect the specific aesthetic and narrative elements established in the films.

Cultural Impact Of The Dune Franchise

The Great Houses can spend two movies fighting over who owns Arrakis but nobody gets much of a say once a sandworm shows up. In the first Dune film Duke Leto has to abandon a fortune in spice just to get the crew off a harvester before it goes under. The crew makes it and the harvester gets swallowed whole during that sequence. Of all the things House Atreides inherited when the Emperor handed over the planet that machine was probably among the easiest to replace in the narrative sense.

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Collector Interest And Gaming Market

It is a small detail in a lineup where Paul Chani and an enormous sandworm rightfully get most of the attention. But somebody had to think about what it would actually be like to play the people trying to get the spice out of the ground. The inclusion of these specific mechanical elements appeals to dedicated fans who understand the intricate logistics of spice collection. The new cards offer a unique way to engage with the worldbuilding that defines the Dune saga.

Future Implications For Card Game Strategy

Add Collider on Google Add as Preferred Source Follow on Google Discover Ahead of Dune Part Three that thankless piece of machinery is getting some attention of its own. The introduction of these harvesters changes how players might approach resource management and threat response in their decks. The ability to call the worm yourself provides a powerful tactical option for those building themed decks. This release marks a significant moment for both Magic The Gathering and the Dune franchise as they continue to cross-pollinate their audiences.