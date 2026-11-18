Wizards of the Coast announces a free Secret Lair art gallery in Los Angeles on December 5. Event details include artist features and promo cards.

Wizards of the Coast will present a dedicated Secret Lair art gallery in Los Angeles on December 5 at The Hunt Vintage. This exclusive event showcases original artwork from the popular Magic: The Gathering series. Fans can view pieces from artists including Peach Momoko, Gary Baseman, MSCHF, Skinner, and Wizard of Barge. The exhibition runs from 12 to 9 pm PT on that Saturday.

Event Logistics and Registration

The Secret Lair art gallery event is completely free to attend for all registered attendees. It takes place at The Hunt Vintage, located at 1554 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Guests must secure their spot through advance Eventbrite registration before the doors open. The venue hosts this one-day exhibition to celebrate the visual history of the Secret Lair drops. Wizards of the Coast aims to create an immersive experience for loyal collectors.

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Curated Artworks and Artist Spotlights

Secret Lair invites fans to join them in Los Angeles on December 5 for a curated art gallery experience that makes the art as big as it feels. The collection displays works in progress, unseen sketches, puppets, and more interactive displays. These items highlight the creative process behind the special one-off releases. Many of the featured pieces were created for charity events or special occasions.

The lineup features contributions from a diverse group of illustrators and designers. Artists like MSCHF and Wizard of Barge bring unique pop culture crossovers to the table. Each drop puts a brand-new spin on favorite cards with entirely new art styles. Wizards of the Coast combines everything they love about Magic with pop culture inspirations. This approach ensures fans see collaborations they have never seen on a Magic card before.

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Attendee Perks and Entertainment

Visitors to the Los Angeles gallery will enjoy live DJs and retro film photo booths throughout the event. The atmosphere is designed to feel like a celebration of geek culture and artistry. Attendees can also participate in giveaways hosted by the event organizers. A special promo card is available for fans while supplies last. This exclusive item allows collectors to add a unique piece to their collection.

The event serves as a physical manifestation of the digital Secret Lair drops. It allows fans to see the scale and detail of the artwork in person. The organizers want to show the breadth of creativity involved in the series. This includes everything from traditional sketches to complex puppets and digital designs. The goal is to honor the artists who made these iconic cards possible.

Future Steps for Secret Lair Fans

Those interested in attending must complete their Eventbrite registration prior to the December 5 event date. The Hunt Vintage location is easily accessible via public transit or private vehicles. Wizards of the Coast encourages early sign-ups to ensure adequate capacity. The event concludes at 9 pm PT, providing ample time for viewing and socializing. This gathering marks a significant milestone for physical Secret Lair exhibitions.

Wizards of the Coast continues to expand the reach of the Secret Lair brand globally. Previous events have been held in various international locations. This Los Angeles stop highlights the growing popularity of the franchise. Fans can expect similar experiences in other major cities in the future. The Secret Lair series remains a key driver of engagement for Magic: The Gathering.