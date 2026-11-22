When one streak ends, another must begin. After losing eight games in a row, the Washington Wizards have now won two games in a row. Another win, and this is ca

Oct 16, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe looks on against New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhile the wins are nice, there is a big reason why the team lost so many in a row. Majoirty of the blame fell on Brian Keefe, as his rotations were very confusing. Yet these wins come in large parts due to the change in gameplan by the Wizards. So let's check exactly how hot the seat is for Keefe at the moment.

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Oct 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe reacts during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There are not many if we be honest.

However, one we have seen recently is his willingness to change things around. During the losing streak, he ran the same rotations, giving heavy minutes and usage to Trae Young and Tre Johnson. Now, after these last two wins, their minutes and usage have gone down, allowing AJ Dybantsa and Kyshawn George to run things offensively. His development is also something to be mentioned.

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He did well developing some key aspects of players over the past few seasons. George is one of those guys that has become a success story. Justin Champagnie is another, as his staff in the G League helped develop him into a key rotation player. Oct 16, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe reacts to a play against New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Look, there are plenty of negatives to mention just from this season alone so far. Keefe played a key part in the eight-game losing streak by never adjusting the rotation. When he did finally make an adjustment, the team snapped that awful streak. It should not have taken eight losses in a row for him to make that decision.

The same goes for how he used Young. The offense was not as productive when he had a nealy 50 on ball percentage. , let some other guys run the show, and the offense ran much smoother. Once again, this should not take until the quarter point of the season to decide that.

Finally, he has not been a winning head coach at all in his career. That is not a diss on Keefe at all, but he has never been put in a situation where the goal was to win as many games as possible. This season is showing that, as his late-game decisions have been very questionable, leading to some key losses. The seat is burning.

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These past few wins help Keefe cool it down, but that does not change the fact that his seat is still well over the boiling point. A few more rough stretches and the Wizards could be forced to make a coaching change. If so, the likeliest candidate to take over would be Adam Caporn. Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Bryson Akins is a writer for the Wizards on Sports Illustrated. Akins graduated from Emerson College in the spring of 2025, the same school Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins attended. Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest.

" Bryson's favorite memory watching the Wizards are the hard screens center Marcin Gortat would set.