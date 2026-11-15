Wizards Lose 144-140 in Double Overtime Against Pistons After Six Straight Defeats

The Washington Wizards lost their sixth straight game to Detroit, 144-140, in double overtime. Trae Young scored 37 points and Alex Sarr added 30 points with improved three-poiNt shooting,offering hope for the rebuilding squad despite the loss.

The Washington Wizards endured another frustrating chapter in their early 2026-27 season, falling to the Detroit Pistons in a high-scoring double overtime thriller with a final score of 144-140. This defeat marked the team's sixth consecutive loss, extending a difficult stretch that has tested the resolve of the roster and coaching staff. The game took place less than fifteen hours after the team's charter flight arrived in Washington, D.C., following a road trip that included stops in Indianapolis, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta. Despite the loss, the performance offered a glimmer of hope for a squad that has struggled to find its offensive rhythm since a promising start to the season.

Trae Young delivered a standout performance, scoring 37 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead the Wizards' offensive surge. Although he shot just 8-of-23 from the field, his ability to penetrate the defense resulted in a season-high 17 free throw attempts, all of which he converted. Young was instrumental in keeping the game within reach, including hitting a crucial 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the first overtime into play. His aggressive posture and ball movement helped break the lethargic offensive patterns that had plagued the team during their recent road struggles.

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Center Alex Sarr also enjoyed a breakout night, scoring 30 points on an efficient 12-of-14 shooting performance. Notably, Sarr hit 4-of-6 from three-point range, a significant improvement that addresses one of the team's primary spacing concerns. His ability to stretch the floor provides crucial flexibility for the offense, allowing driving lanes to open up and creating more options in pick-and-pop situations. Veteran center Anthony Davis complemented this with 30 points and 15 rebounds, contributing 97 combined points with Young and Sarr. However, Davis fouled out in the second overtime, removing the crew's most established interior presence at a critical moment.

Despite the offensive fireworks, the Wizards were undone by defensive inconsistencies and poor execution down the stretch. The team has struggled with defensive rotations and closing out games, factors that contributed to the six-game losing streak. In the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Trae Young committed a shot-clock violation on a possession following a blocked desperation attempt, allowing Detroit to take a lead they would not relinquish despite the subsequent overtime drama. The Wizards also allowed Detroit to build momentum through key defensive stops and forced turnovers, highlighting the growing pains associated with integrating new players into a cohesive system.

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Wizards coach Brian Keefe praised the team's effort after the grueling contest, emphasizing the positive steps forward despite the final result. Keefe highlighted Trae Young's fantastic leadership and the overall growth shown by the group during a challenging period. Young echoed these sentiments, stating his pride in how the team fought until the end. He emphasized his focus on putting the team in winning situations and learning from the recent road struggles that have defined the early part of the season.

As the Wizards continue to navigate a challenging season with a 4-9 record, the focus shifts to sustainability and growth. The performance against the Pistons suggests that the trio of Young, Sarr, and Davis can produce elite offensive output when aligned. The coaching staff emphasized the need to maintain the energy and ball movement displayed in this game throughout the entire contest rather than just portions of it. With Jalen Duren still injured for Detroit, the Wizards now face the challenge of building on this encouraging offensive showing while addressing their defensive vulnerabilities. The team hopes that this double-overtime battle serves as a turning point in their development, providing lessons that will support them in securing wins in future matchups.