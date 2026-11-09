Wiz Khalifa Just Ran His First 5K—and His Time Was Surprisingly Fast

The rapper made his debut at Diplo’s Run Club in Los Angeles on Sunday.

in Los Angeles, clocking 22:55 at an average pace of 7:23 per mile. He finished 95th among 10,991 participants, which is quite the racing debut for someone who only started getting serious about the sport a few months ago.

In an October, Khalifa explained that he’d gone out to a trail one day, decided to pick up the pace, and eventually checked his watch to discover he’d gone four miles. And to his surprise, he also realized he’d accidentally discovered a new hobby.

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Apparently, that was enough to get him investing in proper shoes and gear, and, he was documenting his workouts on social media, telling his Instagram followers how much he enjoyed getting out there with increasingly ambitious mileage goals . More recently, he challenged himself to cover 30 miles in a week,Khalifa runs alongside DJ Diplo on Sunday.

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In a postrace Instagram caption, Khalifa wrote: “I’m so proud of myself. Thank youOf course, given Khalifa's well-documented relationship with marijuana, there's an obvious question about how all this cardio is treating him. He certainly doesn't seem too concerned. , crediting his years of Muay Thai training and performing onstage for his endurance.

, he's seen enjoying every second of his new racing career, bouncing around, dancing, and proudly showing off his Strava results.